Pawlicy Advisor Celebrates Over 1 Million Pet Owners Helped, Appoints Head of Marketing

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pawlicy Advisor , America's leading pet insurance marketplace, today announced that their free platform has helped over 1 million pet owners across the U.S. find a great pet insurance plan, as well as the appointment of Paul Piggott as Head of Marketing along with one other senior leadership role. In this new role, Piggott will focus on further empowering veterinary practices with client education and growing their insured client base, enabling veterinarians to focus more attention and resources on caring for America's pets.

During his nearly 5 years at Trupanion, Piggott led direct-to-consumer growth before stepping up to a General Manager role and leading Trupanion's PHI Direct business.

Alongside Piggott, Pawlicy Advisor also announces today the appointment of Paul Abrudan as Director of Engineering.

As veterinary teams face increasing demands to educate pet owners about the financial realities of pet care, Pawlicy Advisor has become an essential partner. Trusted by thousands of veterinary practices nationwide, the platform offers unbiased, breed-specific recommendations tailored to each pet's unique needs and circumstances. Pawlicy Advisor helps veterinary teams save time, reduce liability, and increase the percentage of insured pets — ultimately supporting better care outcomes.

"Surpassing 1 million pet owners helped marks a significant step forward in our mission to make pet insurance more accessible and empower pet owners to make informed decisions," said Woody Mawhinney, CEO and Co-Founder of Pawlicy Advisor. "We're grateful for the trust the veterinary community has placed in us and remain committed to improving access to care through innovative solutions."

Since 2022, Pawlicy Advisor has been recommended by the American Animal Hospital Association as the Preferred Business Provider of pet insurance. The platform boasts a 4.9-star average rating across hundreds of reviews, reflecting its impact on pet owners and veterinary teams alike.

By reducing the complexities of the pet insurance conversation, Pawlicy Advisor enables veterinarians to focus on providing critical clinical care.

"The cost of care is top of mind for pet owners, and Pawlicy is a phenomenal resource for helping them navigate that journey," said Emily Arnold of Lakefield Veterinary Group. "For pet owners, it minimizes the stress and anxiety of going into a visit, wondering: how much this will cost, am I able to afford it? Knowing that you have pet insurance as an option is enormous. It can minimize that financial friction point for the pet owner and, on the opposite side, for the hospital teams, having your patients covered for care."

Pawlicy Advisor's dedication to education goes beyond insurance. Taking a triage approach to financial solutions, Pawlicy Advisor also helps pet owners learn about alternative financial resources such as veterinary financing and charitable grant programs.

As the pet insurance industry continues to grow, Pawlicy Advisor remains dedicated to enhancing its offerings for both pet owners and veterinary teams. With ongoing investments in proprietary technology, expanded educational resources for veterinary teams, and new strategic partnerships, the company is poised to drive an even greater impact in 2025 and beyond.

"I'm thrilled to join Pawlicy Advisor and contribute to its mission of making pet insurance accessible to more pets and pet owners than ever before," said Piggott. With a company so deeply committed to innovation and to supporting pets, veterinarians, and pet owners in everything they do, I'm excited to leverage my experience to drive growth and further cement Pawlicy Advisor's position as a leader in this space."

To learn more about Pawlicy Advisor's services for veterinary practices and pet owners, visit pawlicy.com or pawlicy.com/vet .

About Pawlicy Advisor

Pawlicy Advisor is the leading, independent pet insurance marketplace recommended by the American Animal Hospital Association. Offering personalized comparisons based on breed-specific attributes and total cost predictions for the lifetime of the pet, Pawlicy Advisor's data-driven model brings transparency and simplicity to shopping across top pet insurance companies. Pawlicy Advisor's team of pet parents and veterinary advisors is dedicated to making it easy and affordable to do the right thing for animal companions.

SOURCE Pawlicy Advisor