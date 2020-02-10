Pawn Shop Star and Local Businessman Rick Harrison Endorses Big Dan Rodimer for Congress

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, conservative businessman and former professional wrestler Dan Rodimer announced that he has earned the endorsement of highly successful Las Vegas businessman and reality TV star from the hit show "Pawn Stars," Rick Harrison. Dan Rodimer is running for the 3rd Congressional District of Nevada, one of the most competitive congressional districts in the country.

Today's endorsement comes less than one week after Dan Rodimer received the endorsement of former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt.

"In my business and on my hit show 'Pawn Stars,' I have to have a good eye for what's real, for what's authentic and for what is quality," stated Rick Harrison. "Big Dan Rodimer is all of that. He's real, he's authentic and he will be a great Congressman.

"We can't afford politicians who get elected by saying one thing and then doing the other," Harrison continued. "Nor can we afford politicians that waste our precious time and money on endless partisan bickering and nonsense. When Big Dan Rodimer tells us he'll fight for all of us, fight for our city, fight for our community, fight for our state and fight to protect our freedoms and liberties … I believe him. You should, too. Join me in supporting Big Dan Rodimer for Congress."

"We all know Rick Harrison as a big star in the hit show Pawn Stars, but he is much more than a reality TV star," Dan Rodimer stated. "Rick is a hard worker, a businessman, a job provider, and a taxpayer. It's Nevadans like Rick who set an example for all of us. I am proud to have his endorsement."

Rodimer is the only conservative Republican running for the 3rd Congressional District of Nevada, a seat that President Donald J. Trump won in 2016, but is currently held by liberal incumbent Congresswoman Susie Lee, who just recently voted to negate the will of the voters in the 3rd District by voting in support of impeachment. Rick Harrison and Adam Laxalt join other major supporters, such as Linda McMahon, Bernie Marcus, Dana White, along with Forrest and Charlotte Lucas.

For more information on the campaign of Big Dan Rodimer for Congress, you can view his webpage here (https://danrodimer.com/), or you can follow him on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/RodimerForCongress/), Twitter (https://twitter.com/DanRodimer), and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/rodimerforcongress/).

