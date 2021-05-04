Pawp Raises $13M Series A to Make Quality Pet Care Affordable and Accessible

"We believe Pawp will transform the pet industry by eliminating the friction between the digital and physical worlds when it comes to accessing quality care for your pet," said Lux Capital Partner Zack Schildhorn. "The pandemic has accelerated the already high-growth market for both telehealth and pet care, and we're excited to be a part of Pawp's bold and empathetic application of its technology to alleviate two major pain points for pet owners — access to high quality vet care and help paying for it."

Pawp launched in September, 2020 with a mission to reduce the number of unnecessary vet visits and save pet parents thousands of dollars a year. Pawp's ultimate goal is to stop euthanasia for economic reasons. The app-based, subscription service includes 24/7, unlimited access to real-time support from licensed veterinarian professionals for $19/month and access to a $3,000 annual stipend towards emergency costs. Pawp's affordable plan covers up to six dogs and cats in any household and is not contingent on age, breed, location, or pre-existing conditions. By adapting human telehealth to solve pet care-specific problems, Pawp is leading the pack as the first and only comprehensive pet telehealth platform with embedded financial protection.

"We founded Pawp to democratize pet care. Our approach is uniquely attractive to pet parents, offering one affordable plan that covers every dog and cat in the family," said Pawp CEO and Founder Marc Atiyeh. "Our first-of-its-kind solution marries the power and accessibility of 24/7 telehealth with the guarantee of financial security, providing pet parents with some well-deserved peace of mind."

As the only on-demand veterinarian telehealth provider (no appointment necessary), Pawp is bridging the gap between traditional pet insurance and modern medicine. Humans have benefited from the widespread emergence of telehealth in recent years and Pawp is perfectly positioned to leverage this familiarity and pioneer a new category for pets. Pawp believes that access to affordable, quality healthcare should be a rite of passage for pets and their parents. Beyond providing pet insurance to individuals, Pawp Perks is available to those who want to help their employees by offering simple, affordable and risk-free benefits, inviting four-legged dependents to be part of the team and paving the way for happier, healthier lives at large.

Pawp is a first-of-its-kind platform that addresses two essential pain points for pet parents: access to quality vet care and help paying for it. Pawp is the only company offering on-demand telehealth via a 24/7 digital vet clinic and a $3,000 emergency fund so pet owners are never forced to make difficult healthcare decisions based on accessibility or financial restraints. Pawp's ultimate goal is to help pet parents become more educated, equipped, and financially empowered to take the best possible care of their dogs and cats.

Unlike traditional pet insurance, Pawp offers one $19/monthly membership fee for full access to their digital clinic and emergency funds regardless of a pet's age, breed, location or preexisting conditions. One Pawp plan protects up to six pets in a household at no additional cost. For more information visit: www.pawp.com .

