PawPAC Announces 2020 Endorsements for California Statewide Offices

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PawPAC, a California-based nonpartisan humane legislative group with a 40-year history of animal advocacy, has released its 2020 endorsement list of candidates for statewide office based on their consistent support for animal welfare laws. PawPAC is honored to affirm the dedicated work of these incumbent lawmakers to pass animal protection laws and fully endorses them for giving priority to vulnerable populations.

The full endorsement list may be found at www.pawpac.org



PawPAC 2020 endorsements for California statewide legislative offices, including a position statement on Proposition 14

PawPAC is also pleased to support the campaigns of the following new candidates for office:

Assembly

Senate

District 1 Elizabeth Betancourt District 15 Ann Ravel District 13 Kathy Miller District 21 Kipp Mueller District 25 Alex Lee District 29 Josh Newman District 26 Drew Phelps District 37 Dave Min District 35 Dawn Addis



District 37 Steve Bennett



District 55 Andrew Rodriguez



District 64 Fatima Iqbal-Zubair



District 68 Melissa Fox



District 78 Sarah Davis





"Animal protection is a cornerstone of a mature society," said Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (AD 63). Over the last several years the California Legislature has proven this statement by passing historic laws for animal protection, including bans on lead ammunition in hunting, drift gill nets, animals used in circus, the sale of mill-bred animals, fur trapping and products, alligator trade and the captive breeding of orcas. Protections for wildlife habitats have included safeguards for threatened or endangered species such as bobcats, sea otters, Monarch butterflies, bighorn sheep, desert tortoises, as well as sustainment of eroded federal laws for endangered species and migratory birds. Plant-based meal options in schools, health care facilities and prisons have promoted health and wellbeing of both humans and nonhumans.

René Rowland, PawPAC Chair, remarked, "We are thrilled to have candidates contact us to seek endorsement and engage in discussions of current issues. These advocates for the most vulnerable in our communities have demonstrated that animals are important for biodiversity, the overall health of the planet, companionship, as well for ethical choices humans make to bend the moral arc toward justice."

Voters are encouraged to mail ballots as early as possible, or to vote early in person, to ensure that their votes are received.

PawPAC's annual Report Card is a highly regarded humane scorecard that provides voters with grades for every legislator, and includes the Governor. Its endorsements in election years reflect lifetime records for incumbents, and recommendations for promising new candidates.



Notes to Media:

PawPAC Publishes 2020 Endorsements for California Statewide Offices

For more information visit:

pawpac.org • Twitter • Instagram

About PawPAC:

PawPAC was founded in 1980 as the first California political action committee dedicated to the election of statewide officers who make animal welfare a priority, using its scorecards to inform the public of statewide candidates' positions on bills. A generalist organization advocating for all animal species, PawPAC volunteers are grassroots activists, speaking at agency and legislative meetings on behalf of animals who otherwise have no voice.

Interviews available by request by contacting:

René Rowland

PawPAC Chair

[email protected]

877.484.2364

SOURCE PawPAC