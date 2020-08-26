PawPAC To Hold 40th Anniversary Virtual Celebration September 16, 2020:

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 16, 2020 at 5:30 p.m., PawPAC will hold its 40th anniversary virtual celebration, with featured guests:

Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl

Los Angeles City Councilmember Paul Koretz

Founder of Animal Wellness Action Wayne Pacelle

Founder of Animal Place Kim Sturla

PawPAC Past Chair Beverlee McGrath

PawPAC Chair René Rowland

PawPAC is pleased to host the event in recognition of four decades of animal protection in California through grassroots lobbying and electoral advocacy. Each guest will have five minutes to speak and there are no set topics. They will share their experiences working with PawPAC through the years.

The event is free and may be attended online or by telephone. Interested parties may RSVP by emailing [email protected] or by calling (877) 484-2364.

Founded in 1980 by animal advocates Virginia Handley, Gladys Sargent and Rose Lernberg, PawPAC became the first organization dedicated to the election of candidates for state office in California who are committed to the well-being of animals.

Co-founder Virginia Handley wrote, "Nothing is more powerful than the written word—especially when it's written in a law book! The lives of millions of animals can be affected overnight when new laws go into effect every January 1. Many organizations work to help animals, but PawPAC is unique by helping to make sure that the laws protect all animals, whether on farms, in the wild or in our homes."

PawPAC's annual Voting Record is a highly regarded humane scorecard that provides voters with grades for every legislator, and includes the Governor. Its Endorsements in election years reflect lifetime records for incumbents, and recommendations for promising new candidates.

About PawPAC:

PawPAC was founded in 1980 by a group of animal advocates—most notably the late Virginia Handley—and seeks to benefit all nonhumans by bringing transparency to the work of the California Legislature through its annual humane scorecard, which helps to inform its endorsements of candidates for statewide office. A generalist organization advocating for all animal species, PawPAC volunteers are grassroots activists, speaking at agency and legislative meetings on behalf of animals who otherwise have no voice.

