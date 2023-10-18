PawReady Named #1 Innovative Grooming Product at SuperZoo 2023

CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PawReady, a pioneering force in pet dental hygiene, is thrilled to announce its recent award at SuperZoo 2023 in Las Vegas, where they claimed the coveted first-place New Product Showcase Award in the Grooming category.

SuperZoo, a pinnacle event in the pet care industry, brings together professionals, enthusiasts, and innovators to showcase cutting-edge products and services that redefine pet care. PawReady's exceptional contribution – in the shape of two innovative pet dental care tools* – was recognized for its transformative impact on pet oral care.

Patented Bite Block tool
Bite Block makes brushing safer, easier and a more effective cleaning.
1. BrushMate 
The BrushMate Dual-Ended toothbrush is thoughtfully designed to gently clean all sizes of teeth, easily access hard-to-reach places, and keep gums and tongue healthy.

2. BiteBlock
Many pet owners face challenges due to uncooperative pets that tend to bite during brushing. PawReady addresses this issue with BiteBlock: a safe, user-friendly tool designed for comfort of pet and parent.

* Recommended by the American Pet Products Association.
* Free shipping across the US on all orders.

THE IMPORTANCE OF PET DENTAL HYGIENE & HEALTH 
"More than two-thirds of pets have developed some form of periodontal disease by the age of three, which can lead to heart and kidney problems. And yet only 2% of pet owners brush their pet's teeth daily. In this context, the importance of oral care for pets cannot be underplayed," explains Gary Vilinsky, CEO & Owner at PawReady, of their commitment to solving pet dental hygiene issues. "PawReady is on a mission to educate and provide tools that make dental care significantly easier."

Brushing your dog's teeth may not be the most glamorous aspect of pet ownership, but it is undoubtedly one of the most vital. By combining functionality, a deep understanding of pets' well-being, and thoughtful integration of innovation and compassion, PawReady has set a new benchmark for pet oral care products*.

LEARN MORE 
For more information about PawReady, their award-winning grooming products, and to join them in revolutionizing canine dental health, visit https://www.pawready.com/.

ABOUT PAWREADY
PawReady is a forward-thinking pet care company dedicated to creating innovative solutions for pet parents. Their mission is to educate and empower pet owners to provide the best possible care for their furry companions, starting with essential dental hygiene. PawReady's range of user-friendly dental care tools promises to revolutionize the way we care for our pets' teeth, promoting a lifetime of health, happiness, and sparkling canine canines!

MEDIA CONTACT
For additional high-resolution images, questions, and more information, contact:
Gary Vilinsky, CEO & Owner, PawReady
Phone: 905-8335439
Email: [email protected] 

RESOURCES
Hi Res Images: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/pckuesix8qjruos/AAAvA3AYx0nv2ADHfa2rJjGEa?dl=0 

SOURCE Paw Ready

