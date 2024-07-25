Paws and Paradise: Multipet International, Inc. Launches New Line of Margaritaville Pet Toys

The new Margaritaville pet toys collection features an array of toys inspired by the laid-back, tropical lifestyle that has made Margaritaville a beloved brand worldwide. From plush margarita glasses and cat teasers to flip-flop rope tugs and tiki tents, each toy is crafted with high-quality, pet-safe materials to ensure hours of enjoyment.

"We're thrilled to have the opportunity to extend the Margaritaville experience to our four-legged friends," said Richard Koliner, Senior Vice President of Multipet International, Inc. "This new line embodies the playful, carefree spirit of our brand, and we know that pets and their owners will love it!"

Unleash the Adventure with LandShark Pet Toys

Included under the Margaritaville umbrella is LandShark, a striking beer brand that captures the carefree, adventurous spirit of beachside living. This collection of pet toys is specially designed with active pets and their owners in mind. Each toy in the collection is crafted to bring a sense of adventure and good vibes, whether you're at the beach or in your backyard.

Availability

Both collections are available now at select pet retailers. Whether you're looking for a fun new pet toy or a gift for a friend, the Margaritaville and LandShark collections offer something for everyone!

About Margaritaville

Margaritaville is a global lifestyle brand inspired by the lyrics and lifestyle of singer, songwriter, and best-selling author Jimmy Buffett. With over 20 hotels and resorts, four gaming locations, and more than 60 food and beverage venues worldwide, Margaritaville captures the escapism of island living and brings it to everyday life.

About Multipet International, Inc.

Multipet International, Inc. is the premier award-winning designer and supplier of pet products throughout the world. Founded in 1995, we continue to pride our company on the basic principles of putting unique design, superior quality, and fun into the world of pet products. For over 20 years, pet owners around the world have welcomed the Multipet brand into their homes. Multipet is… Pet Fun, Multiplied.

Media Contact:

Amy Yakomin

[email protected]

SOURCE Multipet International Inc