Paws and Profits: How can foreign enterprises tap into China's booming pet economy?

News provided by

China.org.cn

Sep 24, 2024, 09:00 ET

BEIJING, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Finding Answers in China from China.org.cn:

China's pet economy is showing unprecedented vitality. In 2023, the country's urban pet cat and dog market reached $39.2 billion. What is driving the continued boom in China's pet economy? And how can foreign companies capture Chinese consumers' hearts? In this episode, Sinologist Elsbeth van Paridon, also an editor with CICG Americas, heads to Shanghai to explore the Pet Fair Asia and Royal Canin's factory to find answers.

Continue Reading
Paws and Profits: How can foreign enterprises tap into China's booming pet economy?
Paws and Profits: How can foreign enterprises tap into China's booming pet economy?

Paws and Profits: How can foreign enterprises tap into China's booming pet economy?

https://youtu.be/Vtz-SYhaAe8

SOURCE China.org.cn

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Third anniversary of the Global Development Initiative: Turning more visions into reality

Third anniversary of the Global Development Initiative: Turning more visions into reality

A news report from China.org.cn on the Global Development Initiative: By the Ethiopia-Djibouti Standard Gauge Railway, 5-foot-tall Girma looks tiny...
Sino-German business groups hold forum, promote supply chain expo

Sino-German business groups hold forum, promote supply chain expo

This a report from China.org.cn The China-Germany Economic and Trade Cooperation Forum and a promotional event for the 2nd China International Supply ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Internet Technology

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

News Releases in Similar Topics