China's pet economy is showing unprecedented vitality. In 2023, the country's urban pet cat and dog market reached $39.2 billion. What is driving the continued boom in China's pet economy? And how can foreign companies capture Chinese consumers' hearts? In this episode, Sinologist Elsbeth van Paridon, also an editor with CICG Americas, heads to Shanghai to explore the Pet Fair Asia and Royal Canin's factory to find answers.

Paws and Profits: How can foreign enterprises tap into China's booming pet economy?

https://youtu.be/Vtz-SYhaAe8

