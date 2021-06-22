PAWS for St. Jude forms dog packs to support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

The pair of pooches are holding a light-hearted fundraising competition during the dog days of summer and are on the lookout for other dynamic dogs from across the country to join them now through Sept. 1 to help round up even more support.

Owners of all dogs, from huskies to shelties, beagles to poodles and every breed in between are encouraged to grab their leashes and take their pooches out for a daily activity. As owners do so, they can capture the cute puppy poses, water play, ball catches and head tilts for social media to rally friends and family members to donate to either Team Huckleberry or Team Puggle. Photos and video using the hashtag #PAWSforStJude will be featured on St. Jude social media channels over the summer. At the conclusion of the competition, the top dogs based on fundraising totals will receive a special St. Jude bandana.

As specially trained service dogs, Huckleberry and Puggle know a multitude of commands. In addition to the basic sit, stay, shake and come commands, the two canines carry out helpful tasks to ensure St. Jude patients feel safe and secure on their treatment journey. In addition, the doggy duo offers St. Jude staff, nurses and doctors a friendly paw and comic relief due to their playful spirits.

Programs like PAWS for St. Jude demonstrate that people and their pups can make a PAWSitive difference. Thanks to community support, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food — because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Additionally, because the majority of St. Jude funding comes from generous donors, St. Jude has the freedom to focus on what matters most – saving kids regardless of their financial situation.

To sign up for PAWS for St. Jude, fundraise as a member of the team and learn more about Puggle and Huckleberry, visit stjude.org/paws.

