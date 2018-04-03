Paws Up Sparks Enlightenment and Imagination with New Series

The first in the series launches April 2–7, 2018, with INSPIRE: SPACE, a fascinating look at space exploration. Participants will hear from famed astronaut Captain Mark Kelly, along with featured luminaries Casey Dreier of the Planetary Society and Bobak Ferdowsi, the "Mohawk guy" from the 2012 Mars rover landing. Dr. Melissa Rice, team member of NASA's current Mars rover missions, and Dr. Martin Horejsi, a meteorite specialist, will also join this prestigious lineup. While INSPIRE: SPACE is designed to stir guests' intellectual curiosity, there will also be opportunities to get to know the luminaries through star-and-planet viewing, geocaching and wilderness adventures.

Come June, Paws Up will roll out INSPIRE: MONTANA in the intimate setting of The Resort's bar, Tank. This series allows participants to delve deeper into Montana's unique culture through the stories of Montanans like Ryan Montgomery, owner of Montgomery Distillery; New York Times bestselling author Laura Munson; Jonathan Sepp and Brittany Masters, owners of Roam Free Bison Bites and former smokejumper and legislator Willis Curdy.

The INSPIRE series complements the diverse programming offered at The Resort at Paws Up. Overnight rates include accommodations, meals and INSPIRE activities. Reservations can be made by calling 800-473-0601.

About The Resort at Paws Up

The Resort at Paws Up originated glamping, with safari-style tents outfitted with heat, air conditioning and en suite bathrooms, as well as butler service. Guests can also choose to stay in The Resort's private homes, complete with expansive decks with hot tubs and panoramic views.

With 100 miles of trails and 10 miles of the Blackfoot River on property, The Resort offers a comprehensive list of four-season activities. For more information, visit pawsup.com or follow Paws Up on Facebook and Instagram. Travelers can access Missoula via flights from Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, San Francisco and Seattle.

