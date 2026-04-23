Pawsible Ventures Unveils First Cohort Targeting the $300B Pet Health Opportunity

Backed by Victory Square Technologies (CSE: VST), Pawsible launches its inaugural cohort of companies building the infrastructure layer of the next generation of pet health

VANCOUVER, BC, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Pawsible Ventures, a pet health-focused venture fund and incubator backed by Victory Square Technologies (CSE: VST), today unveiled its inaugural cohort of eight companies building across the most critical gaps in the global pet health market—an industry projected to exceed $300 billion by 2030.

Selected from several hundred global applicants, Cohort 1 represents a concentrated group of founders building where the industry is most underdeveloped, across veterinary infrastructure, diagnostics, AI-enabled care, preventative health, and consumer wellness.

This is not a collection of ideas. It's an early signal of where pet health is going.

WHY THIS MATTERS

Pet health is one of the largest consumer categories in the world, yet it remains fragmented, under-digitized, and structurally behind human healthcare.

At the same time:

Pet ownership and spending are at all-time highs

Care is shifting from reactive treatment to preventative, continuous health models

AI, diagnostics, and at-home care are converging

Clinics and operators are increasingly constrained by outdated infrastructure

The result: a massive opportunity to rebuild the system from the ground up.

Pawsible Ventures is positioning itself at the center of this shift, by backing and building the infrastructure layer that could define how pet health is delivered over the next decade.

COHORT 1 COMPANIES

Lab4Paws

Preclinical Veterinary CRO and Biobank

Lab4Paws is solving one of the most overlooked infrastructure problems in veterinary R&D: access to high-quality samples and specialized research tools. Built on a purpose-built veterinary biobank with clinically annotated, ethically sourced biospecimens, Lab4Paws is developing cells, media, assays, and reagents to create a single marketplace for veterinary R&D tools, positioning itself as the essential data, sample, and research tool layer for the next generation of pharma and biotech development in animal health.

VetHubRx

Electronic Prescribing for Veterinary Clinics

VetHubRx is modernizing one of the last paper-dependent workflows in veterinary medicine. Their platform replaces fax-based prescribing with a seamless digital system built natively for how clinics operate — while creating a new revenue stream for veterinarians in the process. The company is growing entirely through word-of-mouth.

NerveX (NxVET)

Bioelectronics for AI-Native Veterinary Care

NxVET is collapsing multiple clinical tools into one. Their device, NxSCOPE, attaches to any standard stethoscope to capture voice and vitals. It replaces standalone monitors and eliminates the need for personal devices in the exam room. NxVET integrates directly with leading AI scribe platforms, enabling ambient, structured data capture without changing clinician workflow. With thousands of records generated across hundreds of clinics, NxVET is emerging as the hardware standard for the AI-enabled clinic.

Charlie Pet Health

Preventative Health Platform for Pets

Charlie is bringing the proactive, data-driven health model to veterinary care. By combining deep biomarker testing with longitudinal health tracking and AI, Charlie gives pet owners and veterinarians a continuous picture of animal health, not just a snapshot at annual visits. With major diagnostic and radiology partnerships already in place, Charlie is entering the North American market with the infrastructure to scale.

Rooted Owl

Science-Backed Pet Supplements

Rooted Owl is raising the standard in a category plagued by low-quality formulations. Their condition-specific supplements use standardized extracts in clean vegan capsules, carry the NASC Quality Seal, and contain no fillers, sugars or additives. With shelf presence at Chewy, Amazon, Petco, and leading specialty retailers like Tomlinson's, along with distribution through Zeigler's and Nelson Wholesale, Rooted Owl has proven that pet owners will pay for products that actually work.

Tato

AI-Native Platform for Pet Care Providers

Tato is the AI-native operating system for pet care businesses, combining a 24/7 AI receptionist with a purpose-built pet CRM for memberships, check-ins, vaccine verification, and payments in a single platform. Recently launched with paying customers across dog bars, daycare, and grooming, Tato is already serving 65,000+ pet parents and is processing roughly $780K of annualized customer GMV through the platform. Tato's long-term vision is to become the infrastructure layer connecting consumer AI to the 300k+ pet care providers across North America.

Vetr Health

Membership-Based Mobile Veterinary Care

Vetr Health is reimagining where veterinary care happens. By delivering comprehensive primary care in the home through a membership model, and pairing it with a software platform built for mobile vets, Vetr is constructing the operating system for a new mode of veterinary practice. Accepted into Google's AI Accelerator, Vetr is proving the model before scaling it.

PupPilot

AI Front Oﬃce Platform for Veterinary Clinics

PupPilot is empowering the front desk. Their platform answers inbound calls, books appointments, triages emergencies, and handles outbound communications like post-visit follow-ups, with over 130 PIMS integration deep enough to read patient medical records and respond with clinical context.

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

Cohort 1 marks the formal launch of the Pawsible Ventures incubator: a hands-on platform designed to accelerate high-potential pet health companies through capital, distribution, and deep operational support.

Unlike traditional venture models, Pawsible works directly alongside founders across product, go-to-market, and fundraising, leveraging a network built over a decade across veterinary, healthcare, and technology ecosystems.

"We started Pawsible because we saw a massive gap between how important pet health is to consumers and how underbuilt the infrastructure actually is," said Alex Chieng, Co-Founder of Pawsible Ventures. "Every company in this cohort is solving something the industry has ignored for too long. These are not incremental improvements, they are foundational."

"Pet health is a $300B+ market hiding in plain sight," said Shafin Diamond Tejani, CEO of Victory Square Technologies. "What we're seeing here is the early formation of platforms that could define how this industry operates over the next decade. At Victory Square, we look for inflection points where infrastructure is about to be rebuilt, and this is one of them."

LOOKING AHEAD

Pawsible Ventures is actively expanding its platform through future cohorts, strategic partnerships, and targeted capital deployment, aiming to build a vertically integrated ecosystem across pet health infrastructure.

Applications for Cohort 2 will open later this year.

ABOUT PAWSIBLE VENTURES

Pawsible Ventures is a pet health-focused venture fund and venture studio building the infrastructure for the next generation of animal wellness companies.

By combining capital, incubation, and early distribution under one platform, Pawsible enables founders to move faster, scale earlier, and build more defensible businesses in a category undergoing rapid transformation.

Backed by Victory Square Technologies, Pawsible applies a proven venture-building model to one of the largest and most underdeveloped sectors in global healthcare.

Pawsible is not just investing in pet health, it is building the infrastructure layer the next generation of animal wellness companies will be built on.

www.pawsible.vc

SOURCE Pawsible Ventures