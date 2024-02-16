Pawsitively Perfect: DocuCopies.com Unveils Winners of Annual Pet Photo Contest

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DocuCopies.com, a leading provider of online printing services, is thrilled to announce the winners of their highly anticipated annual pet photo contest. After receiving an overwhelming number of outstanding entries, the competition was fierce, but a diverse array of beloved pets emerged victorious.

This Nigerian Dwarf Goat and Merino Sheep won "Best In Show"
This Nigerian Dwarf Goat and Merino Sheep won "Best In Show"
Just one of the many cute pets to win a month-photo placement.
Just one of the many cute pets to win a month-photo placement.

The contest, held at the end of 2023, showcased the unconditional love and charm of pets from all walks of life, including cats, dogs, a goat, a sheep, a rabbit, and even an emu. The winning entries have been compiled into an enchanting calendar, now available to customers for free with orders over $500 or for viewing online at https://www.docucopies.com/pet-photo-contest/.

"We're absolutely thrilled with the enthusiasm and creativity displayed by our customers in this year's pet photo contest," says Roe Pressley, who first championed the contest idea back in 2020. "It's heartwarming to see such a diverse range of pets bringing joy to people's lives, and it's equally rewarding for everyone involved at DocuCopies.com."

The cover stars of the calendar, an adorable goat-and-sheep duo, won "Best in Show" and $100 in free printing for their family. The winners of each month's photo received $50 in free printing services. This year marks the fourth anniversary of the contest, and its popularity continues to grow.

At DocuCopies.com, the winners are determined through a fair and impartial process. Employees participate in a rank-choice voting system to select the most deserving entries, ensuring a fun and engaging experience for all involved.

"We believe in celebrating the special bond between humans and their furry, feathered, or scaled companions," adds Pressley. "The pet photo contest not only brings joy to our customers but also helps foster a sense of community and camaraderie among our team members."

With a commitment to excellence in online printing services, DocuCopies.com remains dedicated to providing high-quality products and strengthening connections with customers through innovative initiatives like the annual pet photo contest.

About DocuCopies.com:
DocuCopies.com, a trusted online printing company since 2003, is known for its high-quality products and exceptional customer service. With a wide range of printing options, including book printing, flyers, brochures, and more, DocuCopies.com is committed to helping customers bring their creative visions to life affordably.

