PAX Health Acquires Harris Psychiatric Services, Expanding Specialized Mental Health Care for Workplace and Accident Recovery

RED BANK, N.J., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PAX Health, a leading behavioral healthcare company backed by HCAP Partners and Hamilton Lane, today announced its acquisition of Harris Psychiatric Services, a specialized outpatient psychiatric practice focused on treating patients recovering from workplace injuries and motor vehicle accidents.

This strategic acquisition strengthens PAX Health's commitment to providing comprehensive mental health solutions while expanding its specialized services for patients dealing with trauma-related psychiatric conditions and chronic pain management.

"Harris Psychiatric Services has built an impressive reputation for treating complex cases where physical injury intersects with mental health needs," said CEO, Anthony DeSena. "Their expertise in treating depression, anxiety disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder in the context of workplace and accident recovery adds a vital dimension to our services."

Harris Psychiatric Services is known for its accessibility to patients with workers' compensation insurance and its evidence-based approach to treating the psychiatric complications that often accompany serious injuries. Their integration into PAX Health will enhance access to specialized mental health care for injured workers and accident survivors.

"When my father founded Harris Psychiatric Services, he had a vision of expanding access to high-quality psychiatric care to those who developed psychiatric illness as a consequence of physical injury or exposure to trauma in the workplace," said Harris Psychiatric Services Co-Founder Ashley Curtis, MSN, RN, PMHNP. "Becoming part of the larger PAX team will allow for greater visibility and help to streamline referrals so that illness can be identified and treated earlier, thus improving outcomes."

This acquisition represents another step in PAX Health's growth strategy, supported by healthcare-focused private equity firm HCAP Partners and global investment management firm Hamilton Lane. The combination will enhance PAX Health's ability to deliver tailored behavioral health solutions across diverse patient populations.

About PAX Health

PAX Health is a leading behavioral health company dedicated to providing innovative and comprehensive solutions for mental health and well-being. Through strategic integration of best practices and resources, PAX Health delivers tailored solutions for individuals, businesses, and communities seeking comprehensive behavioral health services.

About Harris Psychiatric Services

Harris Psychiatric Services specializes in outpatient psychiatric care for individuals recovering from workplace injuries and motor vehicle accidents. Their expertise includes treating depression, anxiety disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder associated with serious physical injuries and chronic pain.

