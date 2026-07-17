PAX Health Acquires MAKRAF IME, Expanding Independent Medical Examination Services Across New Jersey

RED BANK, N.J., July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PAX Health today announced its acquisition of MAKRAF IME, a New Jersey statewide psychology and neuropsychology Independent Medical Examination provider group.

This acquisition expands PAX Health's network of licensed examiners and strengthens its ability to deliver objective, defensible IME reports across New Jersey. MAKRAF IME operates in 17 New Jersey counties, providing expert opinions on behavioral health issues including causality, need for treatment, maximum medical improvement, permanency, and fitness for duty.

"MAKRAF IME has built a strong reputation for accurate, science-backed evaluations delivered within the timeframes our referral partners expect," said Anthony DeSena, CEO of PAX Health. "Their statewide network of respected psychologists and neuropsychologists strengthens our IME capabilities and supports our mission to deliver timely, high-quality medical-legal services."

MAKRAF IME provides Psychology IMEs, Neuropsychology IMEs, disability evaluations, permanency evaluations, and fitness for duty evaluations. It is one of the few groups in New Jersey able to serve the entire state for IMEs.

"This acquisition by PAX Health will greatly enhance our ability to provide psychological opinions to state agencies, employers, insurance companies and attorneys," stated Dr. Richard Filippone, Co-Founder of MAKRAF IME. Maryann Kezmarsky, PhD and Co-Founder of MAKRAF IME stated, "We are very pleased to be part of the PAX Health Nation and look forward to our continued growth with PAX at the helm."

The acquisition strengthens PAX Health's position as a leading provider of independent medical examinations in New Jersey. MAKRAF IME's experienced examiners and established referral infrastructure will integrate into PAX Health's operations while preserving the service standards its clients rely on.

About MAKRAF IME

MAKRAF IME is a New Jersey statewide psychology and neuropsychology Independent Medical Examination provider group. Licensed psychologists and neuropsychologists across 17 New Jersey counties deliver objective expert opinions on behavioral health issues, including causality, need for treatment, maximum medical improvement, permanency, and fitness for duty.

About PAX Health

PAX Health is a leading behavioral health company dedicated to providing innovative and comprehensive solutions for mental health and well-being. Through strategic integration of best practices and resources, PAX Health delivers tailored solutions for individuals, businesses, and communities seeking comprehensive behavioral health services.

SOURCE PAX Health