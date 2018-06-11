PAX® Labs and Oregrown™ Partner to Celebrate Oregon Pride Month

"Pax is committed to celebrating and honoring diversity and equal rights," said Bharat Vasan, CEO of Pax Labs. "Oregrown is a valued partner and we are happy to be able to work with them on this fundraising initiative which does such meaningful and crucial work on behalf of the Oregon LGBTQ community."

The collaboration will feature the unique, limited edition Rainbow Craze pod for use with the PAX Era, a hybrid mix with 73.3% THC packed full of tropical flavor, now available at Oregrown's flagship retail store in Bend, Oregon, and at participating dispensaries across the state. Proceeds from the sale of Rainbow Craze will be donated to the three LGBTQ groups.

"OUT Central Oregon is thrilled to partner with Oregrown and Pax for Pride. Together we are promoting various events and activities throughout the entire month of June to embrace and celebrate diversity, inclusivity, and visibility within our community," said Jamie Nesbitt president of Out Central Oregon.

To compliment Rainbow Craze, a custom engraved commemorative Oregrown "Everybody is Free to Love" Pride 2018 Pax Era device is available for purchase through the month of June online at www.oregrown.com (priced at $50, pods not included). Proceeds from sales of the commemorative device will also be donated to the three groups.

"Oregrown shares the vision of our LGBTQ non-profit beneficiaries and partners of a world where diversity is celebrated and all people are valued and respected regardless of their gender identity, sexual orientation, and gender expression," says Aviv Hadar, Oregrown co-founder and CEO.

For a list of participating retailers and to view June's demo days schedule, please visit:

https://oregrown.com/blogs/news/happy-pride-from-oregrown

https://oregrown.com/pages/demo-days

About PAX Labs, Inc.

Founded in 2007, the company is a leader in the design and development of premium cannabis vaporization technologies and devices. Headquartered in San Francisco, PAX Labs has revolutionized the industry through innovation and product design. PAX Labs has sold over one million PAX devices in the flower vaporizer category and introduced PAX Era, a connected, app-driven pod system for concentrates, in September 2016. For more information, please visit pax.com.

About Oregrown

Oregrown is a standout among cannabis brands. As Oregon's premier farm-to-table cannabis company, the Oregrown team cultivates organic-method, indoor cannabis and processes world-class products in the pursuit of unparalleled craftsmanship in every facet of their supply chain. As the first, exclusive Oregon producer for PAX Era and Jolly Greens Hard Candies, Oregrown's cultivation and extraction professionals craft several of the state's premiere dispensary products including their own lines of Oregrown flower, extracts, and concentrates. Oregrown's award winning flagship dispensary located in downtown Bend, Oregon, an outdoor recreation destination and tourism capital of the Pacific Northwest, has been named Best Place to Work (2017), Bend's Best Place to Visit for First Dispensary Experience (2016), and Bend's Best Dispensary three years in a row (2015-2017).

Oregrown Industries, Inc.

Media Contact:

Zoe Wilder

zoe@zoewilder.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pax-labs-and-oregrown-partner-to-celebrate-oregon-pride-month-300663710.html

SOURCE Oregrown Industries

Related Links

http://oregrown.com

