PAX SERVICES GROUP PROMOTES TIFFANY DUNCAN TO CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER

MILLERSVILLE, Md., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PAX Services Group ("PAX") today announced the promotion of Tiffany Duncan to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, Ms. Duncan will lead the Company's revenue strategy across sales, customer growth, and go-to-market execution, and play an important role in PAX's continued growth and geographical expansion.

Since joining PAX two years ago as Executive Vice President of Sales, Ms. Duncan has been instrumental in strengthening sales performance, building high-accountability teams, and reinforcing a customer-first culture that has driven measurable results across the organization.

"Tiffany's impact on PAX's performance and growth as an organization has been undeniable," said Mike Wade, Chief Executive Officer of PAX. "Guided by a customer-centric philosophy, she consistently aligns people, process, and performance—making her promotion a natural reflection of PAX's commitment to results-driven leadership and collaborative growth. She brings a rare combination of strategic insight, operational rigor, and hands-on leadership, and her relentless focus on execution and collaboration has elevated our sales organization and positioned us well for our next phase of growth. We are very pleased to welcome her to our executive leadership team."

"I'm honored to step into the CRO role and continue building our momentum alongside this incredible team," said Ms. Duncan. "I'm excited to keep pushing forward—driving growth, strengthening our competitive edge, and delivering exceptional value to our customers."

About PAX Services Group

PAX Services Group, formerly known as Patuxent Roofing & Contracting, Inc., is an innovative building envelope company providing comprehensive roofing, waterproofing and restoration services. Our companies serve commercial, institutional, and industrial clients with large-scale facilities and mission critical operations — allowing facilities to operate at capacity with little or no disruption. From emergency repairs to complex design and build projects, we offer our clients a complete end-to-end partnership with precision driven solutions — protecting your building from the outside in. For more information visit https://paxservicesgroup.com/

