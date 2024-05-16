PAXAFE Appoints David Benjamin as Chief Revenue Officer to Lead the Next Stage of Company Growth

Renowned supply chain technology veteran joins PAXAFE to meet skyrocketing demand for reliable, real-time visibility in cold chain logistics.

INDIANAPOLIS, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PAXAFE, the company delivering AI-powered decision support for cold chain logistics, today announced the appointment of David Benjamin as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, David will lead worldwide sales, partnership and alliance functions to support the company's rapid growth amid increasing demand for solutions that enable real-time visibility to better understand and manage enterprise supply chain risks.

"Addressing the costly, time-sensitive challenges that accompany the transportation of perishable products like pharmaceuticals and produce requires enhanced visibility and prescriptive context to effectively mitigate risk," said Ilya Preston, co-founder and CEO of PAXAFE. "With over three decades of leadership experience in the technology industry, David's proven track record of building sales organizations from the ground up to drive significant business growth will be critical as we enter this next growth stage."

David's previous expertise includes launching and growing several successful companies in global supply chain technology, financial/legal services, telecommunications, and CPG. Nearly 20 years ago, he founded LocusTraxx, the first real-time supply chain visibility platform for logistics and transportation. As founder and CEO, David scaled the company from the ground up, leading it through a successful acquisition by Emerson (now Copeland) in 2016. Under his leadership, the company developed and launched the industry's first disposable global supply chain visibility IoT device and expanded its international footprint into the EU, LATAM, AFRICA, and APAC through successful acquisitions and joint ventures.

Prior to launching LocusTraxx, David spent more than a decade developing and leading cross-functional teams, enhancing business performance in sales, finance, supply chain logistics, distribution, and manufacturing, and delivering disruptive IoT product lines. This unique expertise drove impressive results across private and global organizations, culminating in eight acquisitions and four successful exits.

David has recently served as President of Global SCV's Board of Directors, where he leveraged his extensive industry expertise to help supply chain technology companies, providers, and investors accelerate business transformation, growing revenue, and driving enterprise value.

"As a longtime champion of real-time supply chain visibility, PAXAFE's value proposition of helping customers leverage the power of AI to maximize the value of cold chain logistics data immediately spoke to me," said David Benjamin, CRO, PAXAFE. "PAXAFE's innovative approach is poised for tremendous growth and market-leadership. I'm thrilled to be joining the team at this critical juncture and look forward to collaborating with the team to unlock a whole new level of efficiency and transparency in cold chain logistics."

This news comes on the heels of the company's $9 million Series A funding round earlier this month, which was earmarked for expanding global operations and fueling product innovation. To learn more about PAXAFE, please visit www.paxafe.com.

About PAXAFE

PAXAFE delivers autonomous AI-enabled decision support for quality, transportation, and logistics leaders, helping them extract maximum value and resiliency from their existing visibility solutions. Its SaaS platform, CONTXT, harnesses the power of ATHENA LLM to translate network information into proactive recommendations that reduce product loss and optimize operations. PAXAFE empowers customers to automate, optimize, and confidently ensure the best outcomes in cold chain logistics. Read more at www.paxafe.com.

