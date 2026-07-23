PAXAFE Appoints Mark Talens as Chief Commercial Officer to Accelerate Next Stage of Growth

Experienced pharmaceutical supply chain and AI strategy executive joins PAXAFE to scale revenue as demand grows for AI-powered decision support in cold chain logistics.

INDIANAPOLIS, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PAXAFE, the company delivering AI-powered decision intelligence for cold chain logistics, today announced the appointment of Mark Talens as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). In this role, Mark will lead PAXAFE's global sales, delivery, customer support, and partnerships as the company scales to meet rising demand for AI-powered logistics orchestration and quality compliance software—strengthening customer outcomes and trust across pharmaceutical, life sciences, and end-to-end cold chain networks.

Mark Talens, Chief Commercial Officer at PAXAFE

"Mark brings a rare combination of deep pharmaceutical supply chain expertise and proven success scaling AI-powered technology platforms," said Ilya Preston, co-founder and CEO of PAXAFE. "As more life sciences and cold chain organizations look to move from passive visibility to proactive, AI-driven decision-making, Mark's experience on both the customer and technology sides of that transformation will be instrumental."

Mark brings more than 25 years of pharmaceutical and supply chain experience to PAXAFE. He joins from ParkourSC, where he served as Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy & Solutions Officer, driving strategic product innovation and applying AI to reshape supply chain decision-making for customers across pharma, life sciences, and consumer goods. His work earned him recognition as a 2025 Supply Chain "Pros to Know" honoree from Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

Prior to his transition into technology, Mark spent 25 years in the pharmaceutical industry, most recently as Associate Vice President of Global Supply Chain Operations at Organon, where he was a founding member responsible for leading the company's supply chain spin-off from Merck. Between Merck and Organon, he held a wide variety of roles at market, regional and global level as well as leading the Global SC operations and SCM COE. Mark holds a Master of Science degree in Industrial Engineering & Business Administration from Eindhoven University of Technology.

"Complexity across life sciences and adjacent supply chains keeps rising, along with the regulatory burden that comes with it. Most organizations already have the data — what they lack is the context to turn it into a decision. That blind spot drives bias into service levels, patient outcomes, and cost of quality. PAXAFE closes that gap, giving teams a faster path to a complete, contextual, and unbiased end-to-end correlated view of the network" said Mark Talens, CCO, PAXAFE. "PAXAFE's approach to AI-powered decision support addresses exactly the kind of exception fatigue and inefficiency I've spent my career trying to solve — first as a supply chain practitioner, and more recently as a technology executive. I'm excited to join the team and help the industry and customers realize the full value of their visibility investment and drive trust and speed to decision"

About PAXAFE

PAXAFE is a GxP cold chain decision intelligence & quality compliance platform that eliminates silos, digitizes and automates compliance workflows, and empowers teams with contextual intelligence to protect product, reduce cost, and drive toward zero waste.

To learn more about PAXAFE, please visit www.paxafe.com.

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SOURCE PAXAFE, Inc.