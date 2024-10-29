PAXAFE Makes Strategic Expansion in Leadership with Three Key Appointments

Supply Chain and Logistics Veterans To Support Cold Chain Logistics Leader's Rapid Growth and Increasing Customer Demand

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PAXAFE , the company delivering AI-powered decision support for cold chain logistics, today announced it has expanded its executive leadership with three key appointments: Chief Growth Officer, Brian Shultz ; Head of Customer Success, Bobby Criss ; and Head of Marketing, Ivan Castro . The strategic hires will be critical to supporting the company's rapid growth and an increasing demand for real-time visibility solutions that enable better understanding and management of enterprise supply chain risks.

"As the global supply chain continues to face unrelenting disruption, it's becoming increasingly apparent that addressing the costly, time- and temperature-sensitive challenges and risks that arise for perishable products like pharmaceuticals and produce during transportation is more important than ever," said Ilya Preston, co-founder and CEO of PAXAFE. "With more and more customers seeking real-time visibility and context into their cold chain, I'm confident that this expansion in leadership and the deep industry experience they possess will be influential in guiding PAXAFE through its next stage of growth."

Brian brings more than 25 years of experience as a performance-driven business executive with a proven track record of driving process improvement and increasing revenue growth through innovative business strategies and procedures. Prior to joining Paxafe, Shultz served as the Regional Vice President for Shippeo , where he successfully led the company's entrance into the US and Canadian markets, achieving over 140% growth while maintaining 100% customer satisfaction. His earlier tenure as VP of Sales and Marketing at ABB focused on automating critical nodes within the global supply chain, including marine and rail terminals, carrier systems, and inland logistics hubs across South East Asia, Europe, the Canal Zone, and North America. Throughout his career, his expertise has extended to working with data from edge devices such as GPS, Electronic Logging Devices (ELDs), RFID, and other sensors and systems, showcasing his deep understanding of the technological backbone of modern supply chains.

As Chief Growth Officer, Shultz will be responsible for developing and executing Paxafe's growth strategy, expanding its market presence, and forging strategic partnerships to enhance the company's product offerings and customer base. His expertise in data-driven supply chain optimization and experience with diverse data sources will be crucial in further developing PAXAFE's capabilities and ensuring its solutions remain at the forefront of industry innovation.

Bobby joins PAXAFE as Head of Customer Success after an impressive 15 years with Johnson & Johnson . During his tenure, Bobby shaped the evolution of Janssen's digital customer logistics ecosystem and led the team that designed and built the company's industry-leading logistics Control Tower, transforming its global supply chain with pallet level real-time in-transit location and temperature visibility. At PAXAFE, Bobby will help customers harness the value of real-time transportation visibility, while shaping the future of cold chain risk management.

Prior to his appointment to Head of Marketing, Ivan served as Head of Growth at PAXAFE since 2022, helping grow the company's initial enterprise customers and driving 330% year-over-year (YoY) growth from 2022 to 2023; growth which contributed towards PAXAFE's Series A funding round . Before joining PAXAFE, Ivan was a Technology Director at Johnson & Johnson where he gained 20 years of experience leading global logistics technology programs. In his new role as Head of Marketing, Ivan will lead the marketing team in amplifying PAXAFE's mission & enabling revenue goals.

To learn more about PAXAFE, please visit www.paxafe.com.

About PAXAFE

PAXAFE delivers autonomous AI-enabled decision support for quality, transportation, and logistics leaders, helping them extract maximum value and resiliency from their existing visibility solutions. Its SaaS platform, CONTXT, harnesses the power of ATHENA LLM to translate network information into proactive recommendations that reduce product loss and optimize operations. PAXAFE empowers customers to automate, optimize, and confidently ensure the best outcomes in cold chain logistics. Read more at www.paxafe.com.

