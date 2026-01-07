PaXini Unveils the "Tactile Infrastructure" for Embodied AI, Redefining Full-Stack Product Matrix at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2026, a live robotic tactile interaction demonstration at the ENTERPRISE AI Zone in the North Hall drew industry experts and media.

Through a complete ice-cream making process—including lever manipulation, ingredient handling, and cup handover—the humanoid robot TORA-ONE showcased its autonomous task-execution capabilities.

Paxini presents its latest embodied AI innovations at CES 2026 in Las Vegas

As a leader in high-precision tactile perception and full-stack embodied AI solutions, PaXini presented its comprehensive product matrix to CES 2026. The exhibit featured full-body 6-axis F/T sensing ecosystems, multidimensional tactile dexterous hands, humanoid robots, and an omni-modality data acquisition system.

From Fingertips to Full Body: Endowing Robots with Tactile Sensation

At the core of the robot's dexterous manipulation is precise perception, which is underpinned by a full-body 6-axis F/T sensing ecosystem. The PX-6AX-GEN3 multidimensional tactile sensor is pivotal for hand perception. It spans three product series and 12 models, achieves <0.5%FS repeatability across the full measurement range, and simultaneously measures 15 sensing dimensions, including six-axis force, material texture, and elastic response.

In addition to comprehensive tactile sensing at the fingertips, force control at the wrist and joints is equally vital. PaXini showcased the PX6D/PXTS, the world's first commercial Hall-effect 6D force/torque sensor designed for embodied AI, combining extreme lightweight design with advanced on-sensor intelligence. It leads the industry in measurement performance and dynamic response, further enabling precise whole-body force perception and stable force control at a disruptive cost-performance ratio.

From Perception to Embodied AI Execution: The Multidimensional Tactile Dexterous Hand

Translating perception into precise action is the DexH13 multidimensional tactile dexterous hand. Equipped with 1,140 ITPU multidimensional tactile processing units, the DexH13 was able to accurately mirror a wide range of human hand gestures, while demonstrating stable grasping of irregular objects—from test tubes to cubes—and performing delicate tasks like knob turning.

The Ultimate Embodied AI Vehicle: Multidimensional Tactile Humanoid Robots

As the culmination of perception and execution, PaXini's humanoid robots offer generalization capability and practical performance, unlocking the true value of technological services in industrial applications. The core of these smooth interactions is the deep integration of tactile feedback into motion control: TORA-ONE demonstrated human-like manipulation, including cup receiving, dispensing, and wafer pick-and-place, while TORA-DOUBLE ONE showcased advanced motion control and interaction capabilities, completing complex obstacle-crossing tasks and engaging with visitors through handshakes.

The Fuel for Embodied AI: The World's First Omni-Modality Embodied AI Data Acquisition System

A major highlight was the exact replica of PaXini's Omni-Modality Embodied AI Data Acquisition System at the CES venue.

In response to the scarcity of physical contact modality data, PaXini unveiled its pioneering "human-centric" omni-modality data acquisition solution, which significantly improves data acquisition efficiency compared to teleoperation and, being based on human configuration, offers high data reusability and long-term value.

PaXini has established the capacity for large-scale production of nearly 200 million omni-modality data entries annually and plans to open this resource globally via a cloud store, addressing the industry's "data anxiety" through data infrastructure.

Ecosystem Strategy: Enabling Global Embodied AI Advancement

Through this closed loop of "Tactile Sensors - Robot Platform - Embodied Data - Scenario Application," PaXini goes beyond showcasing isolated technologies at CES 2026, delivering a complete embodied AI infrastructure. PaXini is dedicated to enabling AI to truly understand the physical world and making intelligent touch accessible everywhere.

SOURCE PaXini Tech