Paxman: Momentum Accelerates as 11 States Pursue Scalp Cooling Coverage Legislation in the U.S.

HOUSTON, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on statewide insurance mandates enacted in January in New York and Louisiana, momentum is building across the United States as 11 states pursue legislation requiring insurance coverage for provider-delivered scalp cooling therapy to help patients manage chemotherapy-related side effects.

Providing strong support for these legislative efforts, Paxman, the global leader in scalp cooling technology, works closely with legislators, patient advocates and clinicians to advance policies that improve access to this treatment.

The Paxman Scalp Cooling System is the leading technology for managing the side effect of chemotherapy-induced alopecia.

"Insurance coverage is essential to expanding patient access while reducing financial barriers," said Richard Paxman, Chief Executive Officer of Paxman. "This progress aligns with our mission to minimize the impact of cancer treatment on patients' lives and reflects a growing recognition of the importance of side effect management."

In Maryland, both chambers have taken significant action this session. On February 26, the House bill, HB 0393, sponsored by Delegate LaToya Nkongolo, passed on Third Reading by a vote of 129–7. The Senate companion, SB 0272, sponsored by Senator Dawn Gile, received a favorable report from the Senate Finance Committee on February 16 and was subsequently unanimously approved by the full Senate (43–0). More than 30 witnesses provided oral or written testimony during the House and Senate committee hearings, reflecting broad engagement from patient advocates and clinicians. Although the bill texts are identical, under Maryland's cross-file process both chambers must now also pass the opposite chamber's bill as a procedural step before the legislation can be formally enrolled and sent to Governor Wes Moore for signature.

"For many cancer patients, losing their hair is one of the most visible and emotionally difficult parts of chemotherapy," said Delegate Nkongolo. "This legislation ensures patients have access to a clinically proven treatment without added financial burden. We are proud to lead in expanding access and hope even more states will join in this important work."

In California, Assembly Bill 1682, introduced by Assemblymember Gregg Hart, has been referred to the Assembly Health Committee as it moves through the legislative process. As the largest healthcare market in the United States, California's consideration of statewide coverage represents an important step toward expanding equitable access to scalp cooling therapy for chemotherapy-related side effect management.

In Rhode Island, House Bill 7537, introduced by Representative Karen Alzate and co-sponsors, was heard on March 3 before the House Health & Human Services Committee, where patient advocates and clinicians provided testimony supporting insurance coverage for scalp cooling therapy for chemotherapy-related side effect management. The Senate companion, SB 2455, has been introduced and referred to committee.

In West Virginia, Delegate Walter Hall introduced House Bill 4089 addressing insurance coverage for scalp cooling therapy to help patients manage chemotherapy-related side effects. The bill passed the House of Delegates on February 11 and was approved by the Senate on March 10 by a vote of 33–1. The legislation now heads to Governor Patrick Morrisey for consideration.

Seven additional states currently have pending legislation, including Kentucky (HB 25), Massachusetts (S 2600), New Jersey (S 494 / A 2483), Ohio (SB 303), Pennsylvania (HB 2022), South Carolina (H 4972), and Virginia (HB 90).

In January 2026, Category I CPT® codes for scalp cooling took effect nationwide, providing a standardized reporting and reimbursement pathway and helping establish a clear insurance billing model for oncology practices transitioning to insurance reimbursement, supporting broader reimbursement expansion as adoption continues to grow.

