Paxos Expands to Arbitrum with Plans to Bring Tokenization Platform to the Network

Arbitrum One will be the first Layer 2 chain to integrate with Paxos

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Arbitrum Foundation today announced that Paxos, a regulated blockchain infrastructure and tokenization platform, will integrate with Arbitrum, the leading Layer 2 (L2) scaling solution on Ethereum. Arbitrum is the first L2 network that Paxos will enable, joining one of the largest on-chain ecosystems in the space and expanding its presence in the Ethereum ecosystem.

This partnership is a crucial development for facilitating further institutional integration onto the Arbitrum network and bringing real-world assets on-chain. Via Arbitrum, Paxos will tap into Etherum's deep liquidity, at higher speeds and low cost, and engage Arbitrum's active DeFi ecosystem. Enterprises and institutions will leverage these capabilities to enable innovative financial products and services.

Luke Xiao, Fintech Partnership Lead at Offchain Labs commented on the news, "We are excited that Paxos has decided to bring their stablecoin issuance and regulated tokenization platform to Arbitrum. Arbitrum's high performance network and robust ecosystem makes it a natural home for Paxos' tokenization platform. This collaboration brings together Paxos' industry-leading infrastructure and Arbitrum's robust onchain ecosystem. We're excited to see the transformative impact this will have on DeFi and the broader Arbitrum ecosystem."

Paxos' highly regulated approach ensures that its tokenization offerings comply with financial regulations in each region of operation. With trust and credibility built into its platform, Paxos supports leading enterprises and institutions that will now be able to leverage Arbitrum's highly-scalable and efficient network.

Walter Hessert, Head of Strategy at Paxos, added "We are excited to partner with Arbitrum to bring more real-world assets on-chain. Arbitrum is known for its speed, security and scalability, which is critical to driving long-term adoption of digital assets across industries. In the next three years, the adoption of stablecoins by both retail and institutional user will explode and Paxos will drive that paradigm shift. "

Paxos and Arbitrum plan to bring assets to the protocol shortly.

About The Arbitrum Foundation

The Arbitrum Foundation, founded in March 2023, supports and grows the Arbitrum network and its community with secure scaling solutions for Ethereum. Arbitrum One—a leading Ethereum Layer-2 scaling solution initially developed by Offchain Labs—offers ultra-fast, low-cost transactions with security derived from Ethereum through Optimistic Rollup technology. Launched in August 2021, the Arbitrum One mainnet beta is EVM-compatible to the bytecode level and has 54%+ TVL in the L2 segment. 2000+ DeFi and NFT projects are live in the ecosystem to date. In August 2022, Arbitrum One upgraded to Nitro tech stack, enabling fraud proofs over the core engine of Geth compiled to WASM.

About Offchain Labs

Offchain Labs is a venture-backed, Princeton-founded company that has dedicated over five years to blockchain research and development. As the original contributors to Arbitrum, Offchain Labs has been instrumental in revolutionizing the industry through this leading network scaling solutions. The team continues to build upon this foundation by innovating and enhancing products such as Prysm, Arbitrum Orbit, Stylus, and Arbitrum Nitro. In October 2022, Offchain Labs acquired Prysmatic Labs, the leading consensus client for Ethereum, further cementing Offchain Labs alignment with Ethereum.

About Paxos

Paxos is the leading regulated blockchain infrastructure and tokenization platform. Its products are the foundation for a new, open financial system that can operate faster and more efficiently. Today, trillions of dollars are locked in inefficient, outdated financial plumbing that is inaccessible to millions of people. Paxos is replatforming the financial system to enable assets to instantaneously move anywhere in the world, at any time, in a trustworthy way.

Paxos partners with leading global enterprises to tokenize, custody and trade assets. Its blockchain solutions are used by leaders like PayPal, Interactive Brokers, Mastercard, Mercado Libre and Nubank. It is the issuer of numerous regulated digital assets including PayPal USD (PYUSD), Pax Dollar (USDP) and Pax Gold (PAXG). Its affiliate company Paxos International issues the yield-bearing regulated stablecoin Lift Dollar (USDL). Prudentially regulated by the NYDFS in the US, the MAS in Singapore and FSRA in Abu Dhabi Global Market, Paxos is a top-funded fintech company with more than $540 million raised from leading investors including Oak HC/FT, Declaration Partners, Founders Fund, Mithril Capital and PayPal Ventures.

