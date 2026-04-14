Paxos Labs Launches Amplify, the Financial Utility Stack for Digital Assets

Backed by a strategic round led by Blockchain Capital, Amplify enables platforms to turn digital assets into financial products through a single integration.

NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paxos Labs, the financial utility stack for digital assets incubated within Paxos, today announced the company has closed a $12 million strategic funding round, led by Blockchain Capital, an early investor in Paxos, with participation from Robot Ventures, Maelstrom and Uniswap. Paxos Labs provides platforms the tools to turn digital assets into financial products via embedded yield, borrowing and branded stablecoins issuance through a single integration.

"Paxos has spent over a decade building the most trusted infrastructure in digital assets, powering over $180 billion in tokenization activity for the world's largest financial institutions," said Chad Cascarilla, CEO of Paxos. "Paxos Labs is an extension of that mission: building the onchain product layer that programmatically makes digital assets productive for any platform."

The strategic round will accelerate development of the Amplify Suite across three integrated modules: Earn (institutional-grade yield for digital assets), Borrow (digital asset-backed lending) and Mint (branded stablecoin issuance) are live as of this release. Partners integrate once and activate capabilities as their platform grows.

"The natural next step for every platform that's holding digital assets is how to activate them. Whether that's earning yield on stablecoins, offering crypto-backed borrowing, or launching a branded stablecoin," said Bhau Kotecha, Co-Founder, Paxos Labs. "Amplify is the infrastructure that makes it possible through a single integration. We're building on Paxos' foundation of trust and adding the product capabilities that platforms need to compete."

Platforms have spent years enabling users to hold digital assets. The next step is how to drive greater utility and engagement. Amplify answers this through a consolidated stack that brings the same Paxos values of trust, safety, and institutional rigor to a new suite of enterprise capabilities, turning digital asset holdings into active financial products. While Paxos builds the regulated rails for tokenizing and moving assets onchain at institutional scale, Paxos Labs builds the onchain products that enable programmatic usage of those assets .

Amplify is designed for ease of deployment. A single SDK activates the full suite within any application, with independently configurable parameters across each module, and Paxos Labs managing liquidity, counterparty vetting, and enterprise-led controls behind the scenes. Through programmatic revenue sharing, the platform distributes a portion of underlying revenue directly back to integrating partners, creating compounding incentives that align platform growth with ecosystem expansion.

"We first backed Paxos because we believed regulated digital asset infrastructure would underpin the next financial system. A decade and $180 billion in tokenization later, that thesis has rung true. Paxos Labs is the natural next chapter," said Spencer Bogart, General Partner at Blockchain Capital. "The infrastructure problem is largely solved. The product problem, what users and platforms actually do with these assets onchain, is the largest open opportunity in fintech today and this is the team to build it."

Partners, including Aleo, Hyperbeat, and Toku, are already live on the Amplify platform. The Hyperbeat integration has crossed $510K in AUM since going live on April 9th, 2026.

For more information, visit: paxoslabs.com

About Paxos Labs

Paxos Labs is the financial utility stack for digital assets. Through the Amplify stack, a single integration to embed yield, enable borrowing, and launch branded stablecoins, Paxos Labs provides platforms the tools to make digital assets productive. Incubated with Paxos and built on its $180B+ track record in tokenization and over a decade of regulatory expertise, Paxos Labs brings institutional trust and rigor to the financial products that come next. Making it easy for platforms anywhere to activate the value sitting in their users' digital asset holdings.

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SOURCE Paxos Labs