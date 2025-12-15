Paxos Selects Mesh To Enable Trusted Crypto Deposits

Leading infrastructure platform partners with Mesh for institutional-grade compliance and secure

account verification solution

Mesh will join the Global Dollar Network

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesh, the leading crypto payments network, today announced a partnership with Paxos, the leading regulated blockchain infrastructure and tokenization platform. This integration will allow Paxos to deploy Mesh's technology across its customer base, in order to enable seamless crypto deposits from verified sources.

By leveraging Mesh, Paxos can now offer its customers a secure and efficient way to verify the ownership of external wallets and exchange accounts before depositing assets, including PayPal USD (PYUSD) and Global Dollar (USDG) that are issued by Paxos. This integration addresses a critical need in the industry for safer transfer mechanisms, allowing Paxos to maintain its high regulatory compliance standards without sacrificing user convenience. Additionally, Mesh will join the Global Dollar Network, the world's fastest-growing stablecoin network with unmatched economic upside. Mesh will help grow USDG utility and ensure seamless deposits for the asset across its partner platforms.

Ronak Daya, Head of Product at Paxos, commented, "Paxos offers its customers the opportunity to safely participate in the digital asset economy. By integrating with Mesh, we're ensuring those institutions can move value with speed, scale and confidence. We're excited to welcome Mesh to Global Dollar Network and look forward to increasing the utility of USDG and all Paxos-issued assets globally."

Historically, transferring crypto has been a cumbersome process for users. Mesh changes that, bringing the reliability and reach of traditional payment networks to digital assets. Its secure, closed-loop system eliminates manual errors and powers everyday experiences - from crypto deposits to merchant acceptance to compliant payouts.

"Paxos serves some of the world's largest financial institutions, and powering safe, compliant crypto movement at that scale requires infrastructure that's both rigorous and seamless," said Bam Azizi, Co-Founder and CEO at Mesh. "By integrating Mesh, Paxos is setting a new bar for how assets should move across the entire global financial ecosystem: instantly, securely, and from verified sources. Together, we're enabling millions of end users to transact with the same confidence they expect from traditional finance while paving the way for the next wave of financial innovation."

This partnership follows the launch of Mesh Wallet, which empowers AI agents to complete real-world transactions using stablecoins. Additionally, Mesh has secured over $130 million in funding from investors like PayPal Ventures and Coinbase Ventures. The company also forged new partnerships with RedotPay and Rain, as well as expanded its global footprint with a new office in India.

About Mesh

Founded in 2020, Mesh is building the first global crypto payments network, connecting hundreds of exchanges, wallets, and financial services platforms to enable seamless digital asset payments and conversions. By unifying these platforms into a single network, Mesh is pioneering an open, connected, and secure ecosystem for digital finance. For more information, visit https://meshpay.com/.

