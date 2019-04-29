Pay for Your Flights Over Time on CheapOair.com and OneTravel.com with Affirm

NEW YORK, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fareportal, the travel technology company powering CheapOair.com and OneTravel.com, has partnered with financial technology company, Affirm, to allow customers to seamlessly pay for flights over time. This new feature gives customers greater access to travel by offering them a quick, simple, and transparent way to book travel now and pay over time in-line with their budget.

CheapOair and OneTravel customers can now apply at checkout for the option to pay in installments over a three-, six-, or 12-month period. Customers enter five simple pieces of information to check eligibility and a decision is made in real time. Upon approval, customers are offered between 10% - 30% APR and can see exactly what they'll pay on a monthly basis for each of the three term options available. For example, a $300 purchase at 10% APR spread out over three months would cost $101.69 per month.

"Travel purchases can be expensive whether you're traveling across the country or across the world," said Sam S. Jain, Founder and CEO at Fareportal. "We strive to be the most affordable travel booking option and we are pleased that our new partnership with Affirm will give our customers a simple payment option to make higher-priced transactions more manageable."

"While travel is fun and exciting, many consumers want the ability to spread out the cost of a trip over time rather than part ways with the total cost up front," said Max Levchin, Founder and CEO at Affirm. "Affirm gives Fareportal's customers the ability to spread costs out over time without hidden fees or compounding interest and provides travelers with the confidence that they can afford it."

About Fareportal

Fareportal is a travel technology company powering a next generation travel concierge service. Utilizing its innovative technology and company owned and operated global contact centers, Fareportal has built strong industry partnerships providing customers access to over 600 airlines, 1 million hotels, and hundreds of car rental companies around the globe. With a portfolio of consumer travel brands including CheapOair and OneTravel , Fareportal enables consumers to book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone, or live chat.

About Affirm

Affirm was founded with a goal to create honest financial products and services that empower consumers and improve lives. Our goal is to revolutionize the banking industry to be more accountable and accessible to consumers. Today, Affirm provides millions of shoppers an alternative to traditional credit cards at the point of sale, giving them the flexibility to buy now and make simple monthly payments for their purchases. Unlike payment options that have compounding interest and unexpected costs, Affirm shows customers upfront exactly what they'll pay each month — with no hidden fees and no surprises. Affirm partners with over 2,000 merchants to give shoppers the option to pay with Affirm at checkout including well-known brands across retail including home furnishings, travel, personal fitness, electronics, apparel and beauty, and more. Loans are made in partnership with Affirm's originating bank partner Cross River Bank, a New Jersey State Chartered Commercial Bank, Member FDIC.

SOURCE Fareportal

Related Links

http://www.fareportal.com

