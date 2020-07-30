Pay Our Interns Calls on Congress to Include Young People in the Economic Recovery on National Intern Day

WASHINGTON, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, in recognition of National Intern Day and the millions of young people that power the economy, Pay Our Interns is urging Congress to include provisions that support 18-25 year olds in the economic stimulus package that is currently under debate. Pay Our Interns, a national grassroots advocacy organization that fights for economic justice for young people, is calling on organizations and individuals to sign a petition that outlines the economic realities that young people are facing and the need for Congressional action.

Congress left young people out of the previous stimulus bills passed this spring. The next bill is anticipated to be approved by August 7.

"Young people cannot be left behind," said Carlos Mark Vera, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Pay Our Interns. "The reality is that many 18-25 year olds contribute to their household incomes or have to support themselves. Congress needs to stop assuming that all young people are dependent on their families, and needs to think creatively about creating job opportunities for this generation of leaders."

In response to COVID-19 and the cancelation of an estimated one-third of all internships, Pay Our Interns launched a relief fund to provide emergency assistance to young people whose internships were cancelled and were cut out of CARES Act funding.

