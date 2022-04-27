Pay-Per-Minute Meet and Chat Video Platforms Now Expanding Into Cryptocurrency Acceptance

FN Media Group Presents USA News Group News Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- USA News Group – One of the biggest shifts of the past few years has been the work-from-home revolution, which appears to be here to stay. New forms of incomes are being made since the pandemic threw a wrench into many workplaces, incentivizing the public to move into new ways of making money from home, such as consultants using platforms from Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) and Microsoft Corporation (NASADAQ:MSFT), and getting paid through help from Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Now popular livestreaming Hello Pal International Inc. (CSE:HP) (OTCQB:HLLPF) are leveraging a global audience to launch two 1-on-1 video chatting apps that leverage users making pay-per-minute calls paid in crypto.

Dubbed DogeChat and DoggeChat, the newly launched Hello Pal International Inc. (CSE:HP) (OTCQB:HLLPF) apps will allow users to match with and video chat with other individual users from across the globe. Calls on the platform will be charged on a per-minute basis and paid by the call initiator to the call receiver—opening for the potential of 1-on-1 audience experiences for content creators, as well as per-minute consulting capabilities.

The key difference between DogeChat and DoggeChat is that payments in the former will be made in Dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies, whereas payments in the latter will be in fiat currencies made through the Apple Appstore from Apple, Inc. (AAPL) and Google Play Store from Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) (GOOGL).

"We expect these apps to be very synergistic to our current livestreaming and crypto-mining operations," said KL Wong, Founder and Chairman of Hello Pal. "They will not only bring into our existing ecosystem new users from different markets, but also allow us to start implementing our goal to make the use of cryptocurrency more widespread in the world, starting with our users."

DoggeChat set to launch first, followed at a later date by the launch of DogeChat. However, both apps will share the same user pool. Regular users of DoggeChat will be incentivized in various ways to switch to DogeChat.

Hello Pal made history back in May 2021 by becoming the market's first listed company focused on DOGE mining. Reaction to the announcement was swift, causing a surge in traffic so heavy it temporarily caused a website outage.

The Global Online Office Platform Market and Streaming Video Platform Market are projected to reach close to $21 billion by 2027, growing at a 19.0% CAGR during the 2021-2027 period. The DoggeChat and DogeChat launches represent Hello Pal's market expansion into the burgeoning 1-on-1 video chatting space, as well as its foray into the North American market.

More significantly, it also represents their plan to start incorporating cryptocurrency payments into their social and livestreaming businesses.

Two of the most popular platforms currently being used by consultants working from home are Skype from Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) which quickly became a household name during the pandemic.

For pay-per-minute capabilities like that of Hello Pal's DogeChat and DoggeChat, Skype now has third-party plug-ins available such as Minutizer and Loki: Online Consultancy.

In 2021, even doctors were getting in on using Skype and/or Zoom for their telemedicine programs—albeit with some growing pains in terms of confidentiality and secure payments.

For emergencies, Microsoft now allows Skype users in the US to make 911 calls from their computers, building upon a services that was already available in Australia, Denmark, Finland, and the United Kingdom.

In terms of incorporating crypto into its platforms, newly acquired Microsoft asset Activision Blizzard recently sent out a survey to players of its games about their thoughts and feelings on things like cryptocurrency and NFTs. This included the potential for play-to-earn opportunities for cryptocurrency, NFTs, or real currency within Activision Blizzard games.

Zoom recently announced upgrades to its recent security and privacy efforts with new global third-party certifications and product features for their platform. One of the platform's larger potential business models comes from its product Zoom IQ for Sales, which is a conversation AI solution that's capable of analysing customer interactions and offering insights and suggestions that can help sales agents working from home (and in the office) to work on their interactions.

For consultants using Zoom, they too have a few options that allow for receiving payment including getting paid upfront through Acuity Scheduling as well as Setmore.

Other consultants and professionals could potentially keep things even simpler, using widely used platforms such as Google Duo from Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Facetime from Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Google itself explored the possibility of merging Duo with Google Meet to make a single video calling service, however that fell apart in late 2021. Duo on its own is just too popular, having reached 5 billion installs in the Play Store by early February of 2022.

For Apple, Inc. (AAPL) iPhone users, the new iOS 15 lets both iPhone and Google Android users use FaceTime together. However, there are still current complaints being made about the sheer amount of data that FaceTime uses, especially when not connected to a Wi-Fi network.

As a payment processor, Google Pay's new 'Wallet' feature is being rumored to have added a slew of new features to the payment platform, including the possibility for support for crypto payments.

Currently, both users of Google Pay and Apple Pay can technically pay for items and/or services in crypto using the third-party BitPay card (plastic or virtual).

