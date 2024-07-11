Pay Ready Expands Capabilities with Acquisition of EvictionAssistant

LAS VEGAS, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pay Ready, a leading provider of post-resident recovery solutions for the property management industry, today announced its acquisition of EvictionAssistant, a prominent eviction management software company located in Rockville, MD. This strategic move enhances Pay Ready's capabilities, addressing a critical need in the market and fulfilling a long-standing request from its clients.

The acquisition of EvictionAssistant expands Pay Ready's suite of services, allowing the company to provide a more comprehensive solution for managing move-out workflows. By integrating EvictionAssistant's expertise in eviction management with Pay Ready's post-resident recovery platform, property managers can now seamlessly handle all aspects of the move-out process, from recovery of outstanding balances to eviction proceedings.

"We are thrilled to welcome EvictionAssistant to the Pay Ready family," said Adam Eberlein, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Pay Ready. "This acquisition is a direct response to our clients' requests for a more holistic solution to manage the entire move-out process. Our combined capabilities will enable organizations to streamline their operations, reduce costs, and improve the overall resident experience."

The acquisition of EvictionAssistant strengthens Pay Ready's position as a leader in the post-resident recovery market, further solidifying its commitment to providing innovative solutions that address the unique needs of multifamily owners and operators.

"I am excited for the EvictionAssistant team to join forces with Pay Ready," said Kevin Kane, Co-Founder and Partner of Eviction Assistant. "Our shared commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction makes this acquisition a natural fit. I am confident that our combined expertise will drive meaningful growth and improvement in the industry, and I look forward to being a part of the Pay Ready team."

"We look forward to working together to deliver exceptional value to our clients and driving growth in the industry," added Eberlein.

Since 2016, Pay Ready's innovative post-resident payment technology has revolutionized the way owners, operators, and residents engage with post-resident account receivables. Pay Ready has formed major partnerships nationwide in 3 million+ multifamily units with over $2.5 billion in serviced receivables. Pay Ready outperforms traditional post-resident payment processes and aids in brand protection. Pay Ready's advanced technology has empowered property owners and operators to focus on revenue generation and growth while leaving the arduous process of debt management to Pay Ready. Visit payready.com for more information.

EvictionAssistant is a specialized eviction management platform that provides multifamily owners and operators with a streamlined and efficient way to manage the eviction process. EvictionAssistant licensees use the software to process over 25,000 delinquency notices and over 25,000 eviction lawsuits monthly across the nation.

