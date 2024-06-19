Pay Ready Welcomes New Senior Vice President of Operations

LAS VEGAS, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pay Ready, a trailblazer in redefining post-resident recovery, is excited to announce the addition of Dustin Schwarz as Senior Vice President of Operations. With a wealth of experience and a proven track record in the multifamily industry, Schwarz will play a crucial role in driving Pay Ready's strategic initiatives and accelerating its growth trajectory.

Schwarz brings over 15 years of experience in operations, technology, and leadership, having previously held senior leadership positions at LivCor, RealPage, and Rainmaker Group. In their new role, Schwarz will oversee process improvement, Operational Excellence, and Customer Support, ensuring that Pay Ready continues to deliver exceptional value to its clients and stakeholders.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dustin to the Pay Ready team," states Lynn Patrick Musil, CEO of Pay Ready. "His deep expertise and visionary leadership will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and expand our offerings. I am confident that Dustin will help us achieve new heights and drive our mission of transforming the financial landscape."

Schwarz commented, "I am excited to join Pay Ready and work with such a talented team. The company's commitment to excellence and its innovative approach to financial solutions align perfectly with my professional values. I look forward to contributing to the company's success and helping to shape its future."

Since 2016, Pay Ready's innovative post-resident payment technology has revolutionized the way owners, operators, and residents engage with post-resident account receivables. Pay Ready has formed major partnerships nationwide in 3 million multifamily units with over $1 billion in serviced receivables. Pay Ready outperforms traditional post-resident payment processes and aids in brand protection. Pay Ready's advanced technology has empowered property owners and operators to focus on revenue generation and growth while leaving the arduous process of debt management to Pay Ready. Visit payready.com for more information.

