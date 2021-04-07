Pay What You Can is the Future of Security Training

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Secure Ideas is excited to champion the movement towards making cyber security education affordable and accessible for all. A nationally recognized industry leader in information security consulting and training, Secure Ideas is excited to announce the "Pay What You Can" model for its CISSP Mentorship program. This program provides high quality training, at rates accessible to every student.

As one of the fastest-growing industries in the world, Cyber Security suffers from a considerable skills gap in employable and skilled candidates. Addressing this problem requires creative solutions to bring quality training to interested personnel. The old models of expensive training reserved for top performers no longer fits the needs of the industry. The economic difficulties of the last year have demonstrated that affordable training is mandatory to match candidates with employment opportunities.

Kevin Johnson, CEO of Secure Ideas, says that 'Pay What You Can' is a way for people to get the training they need without worrying about its cost. "While the Professionally Evil CISSP Mentorship Program is already one of the least expensive ways to prepare for the CISSP, this allows people to get the training they need at a price point they can afford." This program joins a similar model offered by Black Hills Information Security and hopes to increase the number of people qualified to fill the information security staff gap.

Affordable training that is available to everyone is critical to our future and Secure Ideas hopes that all training organizations will move to this type of pricing model. For more information, contact the Professionally Evil team at [email protected] or visit www.secureideas.com.

Secure Ideas LLC is a recognized team of experts in security consulting, testing, and training. Their consultants work with government organizations, small businesses, and the Fortune 500 and regularly speak across the country on issues ranging from penetration testing best practices to critical privacy issues and information security concerns affecting the general population. Secure Ideas' contributions to the information security community have been recognized as a driving force behind the evolving art of penetration testing.

