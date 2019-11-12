Pay with Amex = Free Doctor Visits for Those in Need

MOUNT DORA, Fla., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- When an American Express Card is used to pay for a Medek online doctor visit, a free telemedicine visit will be provided to those in need through the United Way.

Every year, millions of needed visits are missed because of the number one issue in healthcare: Lack of Access. According to the US Department of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, inadequate or no insurance coverage, lack of availability of services or lack of culturally competent care lead to millions of Americans being untreated for basic medical needs. Medek is solving this epidemic with its initiatives to bring private, on-demand healthcare to individuals and small businesses throughout the United States.

How it Works

Not feeling well? Open the iOS or Android Medek App, enter symptoms, choose your pharmacy and within 30 minutes get treated! Medek providers will diagnose over the phone or through a video visit, answer any questions and concerns and when medically necessary, send a prescription to the pharmacy of the user's choice. The service is available every day, all day, in all 50 States. No insurance is required, and all pricing is up front.

"This is a great way to solve the number one issue in healthcare - lack of access - whether it's cost, distance or time of day, Medek Health is here for those in need of medical attention. Now, by partnering with the United Way, we can further assist in keeping America well." -Stan Van Meter, CEO Medek Health Systems.

About the Care it Forward Program

Beginning on November 5, 2019, when any Medek member pays for a membership or visit with their American Express Card, a corresponding membership or visit will be provided to those in need. The United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties will distribute memberships and visits as part of their work to solve community challenges.

"By providing a telemedicine solution, we will further the mission to our United Way community. Real change requires tackling the source of community challenges, not just the symptoms. This will help realize our mission for a healthier, safer community with a skilled workforce that contributes to the local economy." -Dr. Alan Holden, CEO United Way of Lake & Sumter Counties

Bringing health care into the 21st century

Long waits, high cost and busy schedules keep Americans from wellness, but with Medek, 80% of the reasons for visiting an ER or urgent care can be treated over the phone or through the app. Families can focus on getting better instead of spending long hours in waiting rooms and driving to endless appointments. Small Business with less than 50 employees can take advantage of the Medek First 5 Campaign which provides free memberships for one year to small businesses and start-ups

About United Way

United Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community. United Way is the world's largest privately funded nonprofit. They are engaged in 1,800 communities across more than 40 countries and territories worldwide to create sustainable solutions to the challenges facing local communities. UnitedWay.org. Twitter: @UnitedWay and #LiveUnited.

ABOUT MEDEK

Medek provides access to online medical consultations with physicians and other healthcare professionals who can write prescriptions when this is medically necessary and permitted by state law.

Medek's simple-to-use app is available on iOS and Android now, with family and company subscription models available.

https://medekhealth.com

