Pay With 'Tasks' - Dropshop Powers The New Currency Of Ecommerce

NEW YORK, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dropshop (www.trydropshop.com) is a game-changing ecommerce platform that combines brand discovery and online discount shopping. With Dropshop, customers can now purchase products for free simply by completing certain tasks and earning credits.

The concept is simple - consumers are able to complete 'tasks', which are a combination of games, streaming services, free trials and more. You can complete a set number of tasks to get the product for free or complete any number of tasks, with each task lowering the price of the product.

Some tasks may require a small payment, but many are completely free. Once enough credits are accumulated, customers can redeem those credits for products of their choice.

What makes Dropshop so compelling is the variety of tasks available. Whether it's engaging with a specific product or service, or simply playing a game, customers have the flexibility to choose how they earn credits. This makes the shopping experience not only rewarding but also fun.

Dropshop has partnered with over 100,000 product manufacturers and nearly 500 brands.

"We are thrilled to introduce Dropshop to the world," said Ari Kassman, founder of Dropshop. "We believe that shopping should be a rewarded experience. Paying with tasks will revolutionize how people shop. It's that simple - with Dropshop, people get more and spend less."

