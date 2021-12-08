Payactiv Offers Real-Time Communications Platform for Businesses to Engage their Deskless Employees

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Payactiv, Inc, a certified B Corp and the leader in Earned Wage Access (EWA), today announces Payactiv Connect, a real-time employee communications platform that enables businesses to easily message, inform and train their deskless and distributed workforces.

Payactiv Connect is part of the award-winning Payactiv Lively app, the first digital wallet and financial-wellness platform designed to meet the specific needs of more than 80 million lower-income American workers.

Key Facts

Available now, Payactiv Connect helps businesses of all sizes communicate easily and efficiently with their workforces. This is particularly important for deskless and distributed employees who often lack access to typical corporate communications.

Payactiv Connect solves a major challenge faced by HR leaders and internal communications teams; namely, the daily struggle to share content with team members who often rely on local managers as their only source for corporate information. Such a system can be burdensome, unreliable and unsafe, particularly in industries with high employee turnover.

With Payactiv Connect:

Companies can send broadcast announcements in real time, provide training resources, product or service updates, employee recognitions, team competitions, multimedia content and more, including emergency alerts for weather disruptions, security threats, or other critical circumstances.



HR departments can better help new employees adjust to the social, cultural and performance aspects of their jobs by sharing company policies, benefits, safety-and compliance-related documents.



Corporate managers or local leaders can distribute content using Payactivate, an easy-to-use dashboard.



Employees can gain direct access to messages and content that can make them more successful at their jobs.



Employees can connect with corporate resources such as HR to discuss an issue; they can create their own group chats or send direct messages to teammates, depending on permission settings established by the company.



An optional shift-scheduling tool allows employees to view their shifts and make changes. It also empowers managers to quickly post available and hard-to-fill shifts.

Quote

Michael Gregorio , Payactiv Vice President of Product: "Payactiv Connect puts the power of instant communications to distributed workforces into the hands of HR leaders and internal communications teams - in many cases for the first time. In industries like QSR, call centers, logistics and senior care, reliable communications to large populations of offsite employees has been a longstanding challenge. Payactiv Connect is the solution. When you communicate effectively, you build a better workforce."

Pricing and Next Steps

Payactiv Connect is available as a subscription-based service with both freemium and premium pricing tiers. For a limited time, Payactiv is offering a 90-day free pilot program to experience the platform's full benefits.

Schedule a demo today and start connecting with your workforce: https://www.payactiv.com/request-demo/.

