Payactiv Wins "Best For The World™" B Corp for Excellence Beyond Profit

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Payactiv, Inc. , a Certified B Corp and leading provider of financial-empowerment services for wage earners, has been named a "Best for the World™" B Corp in recognition of its exemplary performance beyond commercial metrics.

"Best for the World": What It Means

Out of 4,000 Certified B Corporations worldwide, Payactiv ranks in the top 5% for its positive impact on customers and for promoting sustainable business practices.

As both a Public Benefit Corporation and Certified B-Corp supporting more than 1,500 businesses, Payactiv demonstrates that it's possible and vital to serve a worthwhile purpose while making a profit.

Payactiv works with businesses of all sizes to bring security, dignity, and savings to millions of low-income workers experiencing financial stress. It created the Earned Wage Access (EWA) category for on-demand pay and it provides an app-based platform that supports the financial well-being of the hourly worker.

Payactiv Director of Impact Irum Aftab says: "We are incredibly proud to be recognized for our impact on customers. Payactiv levels the playing field for millions of lower-income hourly workers who struggle with cashflow between paychecks. Our members are empowered with financial tools to meet their livelihood needs."

About B Corps

Certified B Corporations are for-profit companies that use the power of business to build a more inclusive and sustainable economy. They meet the highest verified standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability.

The B Corp community works toward reduced inequality, lower levels of poverty, a healthier environment, stronger communities, and the creation of high-quality jobs with dignity and purpose.

Additional 2021 awardees include Patagonia, TOMS, 4G Capital, KeepCup, Natura, The Big Issue Group, and Too Good To Go. See the full list at https://bcorporation.net/ .

About Payactiv

Payactiv, a Public Benefit Corporation and Certified B-Corp, is a holistic financial-wellness platform that provides employees on-demand access to earned but unpaid wages. Businesses that partner with Payactiv see significant cost reductions through increased recruitment, engagement and retention. Employees love Payactiv because it eliminates the expensive between-paycheck toll of payday loans, bank overdrafts and late fees. Payactiv offers a suite of financial services that includes savings and budgeting tools, bill payment and financial-health measurement. Payactiv is the winner of 2021 American Business Awards' Company of the Year for Financial Services award, the Innovative Payments Association's Consumer Champion award, a Finovate winner and finalist, and the recipient of numerous best-in-class awards in both FinTech & HRTech.

In 2020, Payactiv released a short film titled, "We Heard You." Learn more at www.payactiv.com .

