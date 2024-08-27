Payactiv Wins Stevie Award for Financial Technology Excellence

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Payactiv, Inc. , the pioneer and leading provider of Earned Wage Access (EWA) and employer-sponsored holistic financial wellness benefits, has won the Silver Stevie® Award in the "Technology Excellence - Financial Technology" category. This prestigious recognition underscores the unwavering commitment to innovation by Payactiv and its dedication to enhance financial security of the American workers through cutting-edge technology.

"We are thrilled to receive this award, which validates our relentless focus to revolutionize financial technology for the benefit of millions of workers across United States," said Safwan Shah, CEO and co-founder of Payactiv. "This recognition inspires us to further innovate and expand our services, reinforcing our mission to unlock access to liquidity for workers and foster a more equitable society."

Stevie judges commended Payactiv for its pioneering role in the financial wellness space, particularly its introduction of EWA in 2012. Beyond EWA, Payactiv has developed a robust financial wellness ecosystem that includes bill payments, saving and budgeting tools, 1:1 financial coaching, and exclusive discounts, all seamlessly integrated with leading HCMs.

As a Public Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corporation, Payactiv continues to lead the industry in financial innovation. To date, over 3.8 million employees at more than 4,000 businesses have benefited from Payactiv's services. Access to EWA enables users to avoid paying up to $35 in overdraft fees per access, late fees on bills and hundreds of dollars in payday loan costs. Businesses using Payactiv report up to 36% reduction in turnover, are able to attract talent, and boost productivity.

The first Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence received 600+ nominations from 21 countries across various tech categories. Over 100 global judges evaluated entries to select the top innovations.

"We congratulate all of the winners in this first edition of the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence for their outstanding performances. We look forward to celebrating their achievements at our gala event on September 16," said Stevies president Maggie Miller.

For more information about Payactiv and its award-winning financial wellness solutions, visit www.payactiv.com .

About Payactiv Payactiv, an award-winning certified B-Corp, is the leading provider of Earned Wage Access, offering a suite of financial wellness services designed to empower people to participate in the economy they helped create. Our platform and digital wallet serve 4,000+ businesses and level the playing field for millions of workers who struggle with cashflow between paychecks.

Payactiv is the Gold Stevie® Award winner for the 2023 'Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year', winner of the 'Best Innovative or Emerging Tech Solution' at the 2022 HR Tech Awards, a Silver Stevie® Award for our 'All-in-One Digital Wallet and Livelihood Platform', and 'Best Wellness Program' award at the California Excellence HR Awards. Learn more at www.payactiv.com

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

SOURCE Payactiv