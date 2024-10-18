Payactiv Wins 'Tech of the Future' Award

PayTech honors Payactiv's financial wellness solution for championing financial economic mobility and enhancing financial security for millions

MILPITAS, Calif., Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Payactiv, Inc. , the pioneer and leading provider of Earned Wage Access (EWA) and employer-sponsored holistic financial wellness benefits, has won the Tech of the Future – Economic Mobility & Financial Wellness award at the 2024 PayTech USA Awards.

This award highlights Payactiv's mission to help millions of workers build lasting financial resilience. By offering financial wellness tools and access to liquidity, Payactiv is empowering people to take control of their financial future and navigate the rising cost of living with peace of mind and confidence.

"We are honored to receive this award, which affirms our commitment to transforming financial technology for the benefit of millions of workers across the country," said Safwan Shah, CEO and co-founder of Payactiv. "This recognition motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation, expanding our services, and advancing our mission to provide financial access and create a more inclusive future for everyone."

As a Public Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corp, Payactiv is dedicated to not only improving individual financial health but also creating systemic change. By integrating seamlessly with Human Capital Management (HCM) systems and Time & Attendance platforms, Payactiv's solutions are available to businesses of all sizes, helping them attract and retain top talent while boosting productivity.

Since introducing EWA in 2012, Payactiv has helped over 3.8 million employees avoid predatory payday loans and saved users more than $1.8 billion in fees and penalties. But Payactiv's offerings go beyond EWA—it has built a comprehensive platform featuring bill pay, budgeting tools, 1:1 financial coaching, and a discount marketplace, all designed to help employees achieve their financial goals.

Payactiv's win in the Tech of the Future category solidifies its leadership in financial technology, underscoring its unique approach to economic mobility and financial wellness. This award comes at a time when businesses and workers alike are increasingly seeking solutions that offer financial flexibility.

About Payactiv

Payactiv, an award-winning certified B-Corp, is the leading provider of Earned Wage Access, offering a suite of financial wellness services designed to empower people to participate in the economy they helped create. Our platform and digital wallet serve 4,000+ businesses and level the playing field for millions of workers who struggle with cashflow between paychecks.

Payactiv is the Gold Stevie® Award winner for the 2023 'Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year', winner of the 'Best Innovative or Emerging Tech Solution' at the 2022 HR Tech Awards, a Silver Stevie® Award for our 'All-in-One Digital Wallet and Livelihood Platform', and 'Best Wellness Program' award at the California Excellence HR Awards.

Learn more at www.payactiv.com .

