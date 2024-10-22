PayAmigo Launches in Argentina, Expanding Payment Solutions for Merchants

PayAmigo officially enters Argentina as a licensed Payment Aggregator, providing cross-border merchants with a full range of secure and flexible payment solutions. This marks a pivotal step in the company's expansion across Latin America.

MIAMI, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PayAmigo is thrilled to announce its official launch as a licensed payment aggregator in Argentina after months of meticulous work adhering to the highest standards in compliance, risk management, and financial oversight. This marks a significant milestone in our mission to revolutionize payments across Latin America.

With this payments license, PayAmigo is excited to onboard cross-border merchants in the US, EU, and Asia seeking access to 46M+ Argentinian consumers. PayAmigo provides seamless payment processing within Argentina through local rails, efficiently manages complex foreign exchange and cross-border compliance, and ensures the repatriation of funds back to USD and other top currencies.

This achievement would not have been possible without the support of our partners—bankers, regulators, acquirers, and other local stakeholders who helped us navigate this complex process and secure this highly sought-after license from the Argentinian central bank. Their invaluable expertise and collaboration have been instrumental in getting PayAmigo to this significant point in our journey.

Our platform is designed to enhance payment processing speed, security, and flexibility, empowering merchants to streamline transactions and improve the customer experience.

"This is a defining moment for PayAmigo and a leap forward in transforming payments in Argentina," said Frank Mastrangelo, CEO of PayAmigo. "Our mission is to empower merchants with advanced payment solutions that enable them to thrive in an increasingly digital economy. We extend our gratitude to all of our partners who made this achievement possible and look forward to continuing to shape the future of payments in Latin America."

PayAmigo is present in 11+ numbers of markets including Mexico and Brazil.

About PayAmigo

PayAmigo is a leading provider of innovative cross-border payment solutions across Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. It specializes in fully localized payment services for cross-border merchants in emerging markets. With deep expertise in local markets, PayAmigo offers a comprehensive suite of services, including local payment processing, treasury management, customer support, tax payments, and cross-border remittances, empowering businesses to navigate complex payment landscapes and succeed globally.

SOURCE PayAmigo, Inc.