Paybotic, a Leading Provider of Affordable Payment Solutions in the Cannabis Industry and Surrounding Markets, Announces Semi-Finalists for the "Women in Technology & Finance" Scholarship

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paybotic, a leading provider of affordable payment solutions in the cannabis industry and surrounding markets, is pleased to announce the semi-finalists for the "Women in Technology & Finance" scholarship program. The scholarship program was created to inspire female professionals to pursue a career in technology or finance.

Paybotic, a leading provider of affordable payment solutions in the cannabis industry and surrounding markets, is pleased to announce the semi-finalists for the "Women in Technology & Finance" scholarship program. Paybotic, a leading provider of affordable payment solutions in the cannabis industry and surrounding markets, is pleased to announce the semi-finalists for the "Women in Technology & Finance" scholarship program.

"It is a great honor to launch the Paybotic Women in Finance & Technology Scholarship as part of Paybotic's 'Women in Cannabis' project," said Paybotic CEO and Founder Eveline Dang, a female leader in the cannabis and fintech space. "Through the scholarship, I hope to inspire others to achieve and exceed their goals and become successful in the finance and technology fields."

Paybotic announces five semi-finalists for the "Women in Technology & Finance" scholarship. Five female professionals were chosen from over five hundred (500) applicants and submissions.

The semi-finalists of the Women in Technology & Finance Scholarship are listed below:

Elyana Javaheri - New York University

- Deanna Oliver - Cornell University

- Ademidun Adesola - Lincoln University

- Sarah Taha - Cornell University

- Sherie LaPrade - Florida Institute of Technology

We would like to thank the exceptional students who submitted their applications to the scholarship program. Three of the finalists will be selected on June 1, 2022, and notified by email. Each winner will be awarded $2,500 from the "Women in Technology & Finance" scholarship program.

For more information on the finalist and scholarship click here .

About Paybotic

Paybotic is a leading provider of reliable and affordable payment solutions in the cannabis industry and surrounding markets where it has established long-lasting relationships with its customers. The company is committed to meeting its customers' evolving needs through partnerships with top financial services and payment technology platforms. Paybotic works to elevate the industry by serving as a trusted resource dedicated to the betterment of the cannabis community as a whole. Paybotic is located at 120 South Dixie Highway, Unit 201, West Palm Beach, Florida 33401. For more information, visit www.paybotic.com or call (844) 471-2078. Engage with Paybotic on Linkedin , Facebook , or Instagram . Paybotic can also be reached at [email protected].

Contact:

Lori Ann Reese (737)787-1878 / [email protected]

SOURCE Paybotic