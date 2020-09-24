PayByPhone Alleviates Back to School Parking Pain for North American University Campuses

Mobile App Takes Parking Pressure Off Students, Faculty and Campus Visitors

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - For those heading to campus this fall, PayByPhone – the leading global provider of contactless parking payment solutions – has them covered. Today, PayByPhone announced its services are now available at five additional universities in 2020.

For the first time this fall, students, faculty and visitors of the University of Nevada, Reno, Bowling Green State University, Trinity Western University and the University of Washington's Tacoma and Bothell campuses, can now park with ease using the PayByPhone app. These schools join several other PayByPhone campuses across the U.S. and Canada in providing a better parking experience for their drivers.

North American colleges and universities where PayByPhone is available include:

• American University • Southern Oregon University • Bowling Green State University (BGSU) • Trinity Western University, Langley • California State University Fresno State (CSUFS) • University of California, Berkeley (UCB) • California State University Los Angeles (CSULA) • University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) • California State University Sacramento (CSUS) • University of Connecticut (UConn) • California State University San Marcos (CSUSM) • University of Guelph • Duke University • University of Miami • Eastern Washington University (EWU) • University of Nevada, Reno • Evergreen College • University of Nevada, Las Vegas • Florida International University (FIU) • University of Northern British Columbia (UNBC) • Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) • University of Saskatchewan • Montclair State University • University of Texas • San Diego State University (SDSU) • University of Utah

• University of Washington, Bothell

• University of Washington, Seattle

• University of Washington, Tacoma

"Colleges and universities want to be known for their stellar academics and sports teams, not bad parking," said Roamy Valera, CEO of PayByPhone. "We are collaborating with schools across North America to reduce parking infrastructure costs and create a seamless and safe experience for students, faculty and campus visitors."

With the PayByPhone app, users simply enter the location code of their desired space, their planned parking duration and pay. If the user needs to extend their parking duration they can easily do so from the app, avoiding unnecessary interruptions and costly parking tickets.

For more information visit, www.paybyphone.com.

About PayByPhone

PayByPhone is one of the fastest growing mobile payment companies in the world, processing over 125 million transactions annually, totaling more than $550 million USD in payments. Through the company's mobile web, smartphone and smartwatch applications, PayByPhone helps millions of consumers easily and securely pay for parking without the hassles of waiting in line, having to carry change or risking costly fines. A subsidiary of Volkswagen Financial Services AG, PayByPhone is leading the way in the creation of the mobile future.

