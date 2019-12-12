PayByPhone and Stillwater Parking Garage Add Parking Options to Downtown Billings, MT

VANCOUVER, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - PayByPhone, a leading global provider of mobile parking payment solutions, today announced the addition of 417 new parking spaces in Billings, MT, bringing the total number of PayByPhone parking spaces in the city to 1,500.

The additional parking spaces will be available in the Stillwater Parking Garage, the newest parking structure in Billings. Centrally located, the Stillwater Parking Garage with PayByPhone is expected to ease the parking experience for residents and visitors in the downtown area.

"With an influx of thousands of workers and visitors each day, the partnership between PayByPhone and the Stillwater Parking Garage will not only alleviate parking congestion, but also encourage smart mobility," said Whitney Huleatt of Wild Rose Management, LLC and the Stillwater Parking Garage.

PayByPhone launched in Billings earlier this year and continues to be an active partner in Billings' efforts to advance its parking and sustainability initiatives.

"We're proud to play a role in the growing Billings' community and look forward to continue our work to improve the parking experience for residents and visitors," said Roamy Valera, CEO of PayByPhone North America.

For more information, visit paybyphone.com

About PayByPhone

PayByPhone is one of the fastest growing mobile payment companies in the world, processing over 125 million transactions annually, totaling more than $550 million USD in payments. Through the company's mobile web, smartphone and smartwatch applications, PayByPhone helps millions of consumers easily and securely pay for parking without the hassles of waiting in line, having to carry change or risking costly fines. A subsidiary of Volkswagen Financial Services AG, PayByPhone is leading the way in the creation of the mobile future.

SOURCE PayByPhone Technologies Inc.

Related Links

paybyphone.com

