PayByPhone App Users Receive 1 hour of Free Parking in the City of Atlanta

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The City of Atlanta has resumed enforcement for on-street parking and as part of the city's commitment to the community, residents and visitors are being offered one-hour of free on-street parking until May 31, 2021. Drivers can initiate their parking session by downloading the PayByPhone app to receive the free hour, no promo-code is required. The program applies only to the City of Atlanta's on-street parking spaces.

PayByPhone is a contactless payment solution for over 35 million registered drivers, allowing them to pay for parking with just their smartphone. The app sends text messages automatically when a parking session expires, and gives drivers the ability to extend their parking session without needing to return to their vehicle. Drivers can also begin a session without registering for an account, making it ideal for those who are pressed for time.

For more information, visit paybyphone.com or the App store and Google play.

About PayByPhone

PayByPhone is one of the fastest growing mobile payment companies in the world, processing over 125 million transactions annually, totaling more than $550 million USD in payments. Through the company's mobile web, smartphone and smartwatch applications, PayByPhone helps millions of consumers easily and securely pay for parking without the hassles of waiting in line, having to carry change or risking costly fines. A subsidiary of Volkswagen Financial Services AG, PayByPhone is leading the way in the creation of the mobile future.

SOURCE PayByPhone Technologies Inc.

