PayByPhone Appoints Daniel Ungar to Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, BC, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - PayByPhone, the global leader in mobile parking payment solutions, today announced Daniel Ungar has been named Chief Financial Officer.

An experienced financial professional, Ungar has close ties with PayByPhone. He has worked at parent company Volkswagen Financial Services since 2012, taking on roles such as Chief Financial Officer (Germany) for sunhill technologies, a subsidiary of PayByPhone. In this role, he built the company's financial strategy, creating a view towards sustainable growth and value creation. Most recently, Ungar took on the strategic role of Head of Sales Steering and Pricing at Volkswagen Leasing GmbH.

"With parking transactions set to leap as the world emerges from lockdown, and the industry going through a digital transformation, Daniel is well positioned to lead PayByPhone into its next phase of growth," said Andy Gruber, PayByPhone's global CEO. "I've worked closely with Daniel over the past several years, and I can say with confidence he will be of tremendous value in propelling the business to the next level, as PayByPhone helps define the global future of mobility."

Ungar brings with him 15 years of experience in financial leadership and holds both a Master's of Science in Finance and an MBA. In his new position, Ungar will oversee a number of global operations at PayByPhone, including finance, legal, compliance, administration, and corporate IT. He will also take an active role in planning and strategizing the future of the organization.

"I'm thrilled to be returning to the PayByPhone team," said Ungar. "It's become clear how much potential there is in smart mobility; the opportunity truly seems endless. I look forward to being a part of this growth phase and unleashing the potential of PayByPhone, and of smart mobility, into the world."

About PayByPhone

PayByPhone is one of the fastest growing mobile payment companies in the world, processing over 130 million transactions annually, totaling more than $550 million USD in payments. Through the company's mobile web, smartphone and smartwatch applications, PayByPhone helps millions of consumers easily and securely pay for parking without the hassles of waiting in line, having to carry change or risking costly fines. A subsidiary of Volkswagen Financial Services AG, PayByPhone is leading the way in the creation of the mobile future.

PayByPhone can be found online at paybyphone.com.

