PayByPhone Brings a Better Contactless Parking Experience to Ten More Communities in the United States

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - PayByPhone, the world's leading mobile parking payment company, extended its reach throughout the United States by entering ten new markets this month. As a result of PayByPhone's expansion throughout the U.S., hundreds of thousands of drivers can now pay for parking with their personal mobile devices from the comfort and safety of their own vehicles, using the most convenient app available.

"The parking experience just got much more convenient for drivers in these locations," said Roamy Valera, PayByPhone CEO. "With the addition of the PayByPhone app, residents, visitors, students, and workers in these communities now have access to a seamless, safe, and contactless parking experience."

The PayByPhone app is now available to drivers in:

Cleveland, Ohio, where the app provides contactless, simple parking payment throughout downtown;

Albuquerque, New Mexico, in partnership with private parking owner Zevaz LLC to provide convenient parking in five surface lots near the courthouse;

Fort Lee, New Jersey, where the app can be used at 62 locations around town;

Camden, New Jersey, where the app can be used at Camden Parking Authority locations;

Hagerstown, Maryland, where the app can be used around the city;

Somerville, Massachusetts, where the app can be used at throughout the city;

Wellesley, Massachusetts, where the app can be used throughout the town's three major business districts;

Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, where drivers can use the app at all on-street spaces, as well as the Downtown, Borough, and Lincoln Square parking lots.

Santa Barbara Valet in California, where the app can be used across the downtown core of the city.

Additionally, PayByPhone has partnered with Bowling Green State University in Ohio, to introduce app-based parking payment for short-term parking spaces on the university's main campus. With the introduction of the PayByPhone app, drivers can now use their personal devices to pay for one-time parking use.

PayByPhone is a hassle-free solution for more than 30 million registered users, allowing them to pay for parking with just their smartphone. The app sends text messages automatically when a parking session expires and gives drivers the ability to extend their parking session without needing to return to their vehicle. Drivers can also begin a session without registering for an account, making it ideal for those who are pressed for time.

For more information, visit paybyphone.com.

About PayByPhone

PayByPhone is one of the fastest growing mobile payment companies in the world, processing over 125 million transactions annually, totaling more than $550 million USD in payments. Through the company's mobile web, smartphone and smartwatch applications, PayByPhone helps millions of consumers easily and securely pay for parking without the hassles of waiting in line, having to carry change or risking costly fines. A subsidiary of Volkswagen Financial Services AG, PayByPhone is leading the way in the creation of the mobile future.

