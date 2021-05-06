PayByPhone Brings a Better Parking Experience and A Resident Rate to The City of Pompano Beach

VANCOUVER, BC, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Residents and visitors of The City of Pompano Beach, will now have a better contactless parking experience thanks to PayByPhone.

The leading global provider of mobile parking payment solutions is expanding to parking spaces, on-street and off-street across the city, providing another contactless choice to drivers to pay for parking, additionally adding a new resident rate.

"We're excited to be expanding our contactless parking services across the South Florida area," said Roamy Valera, CEO of PayByPhone. "The City of Pompano Beach will be joining other South Florida area communities, including The City of Miami, University of Miami, Florida International University, Coral Gables, and Fort Lauderdale.

Residents are encouraged to visit Pompano Beach Pier Garage at 3460 NE 3rd Street to register for the new 20% discounted resident rate.

PayByPhone is a hassle-free solution for over 43 million registered drivers, allowing them to pay for parking with just their smartphone. The payment app sends text messages automatically, when a parking session expires, providing drivers the ability to extend their parking session without needing to return to their vehicle. Drivers can also begin a session without registering for an account, making it ideal for those who are short on time.

For more information, visit paybyphone.com

About PayByPhone

PayByPhone is one of the fastest growing mobile payment companies in the world, processing over 125 million transactions annually, totaling more than $550 million USD in payments. Through the company's mobile web, smartphone and smartwatch applications, PayByPhone helps millions of consumers easily and securely pay for parking without the hassles of waiting in line, having to carry change or risking costly fines. A subsidiary of Volkswagen Financial Services AG, PayByPhone is leading the way in the creation of the mobile future.

