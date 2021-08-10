PayByPhone Brings a Better Parking Experience to The City of Pittsburgh

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Residents and visitors of The City of Pittsburgh, will now have a better contactless parking experience thanks to PayByPhone.

The leading global provider of mobile parking payment solutions is now available at over 7800 on-street parking spaces, and over 1500 ungated off-street spaces across the city in the Golden Triangle, Central, North Side/North Hills, South Side/South Hills, East End, and West End, providing another contactless choice to drivers to pay for parking.

"We're excited to be expanding our contactless parking services across Northeastern US," said Roamy Valera, CEO of PayByPhone. "The City of Pittsburgh will be joining other Northeastern communities, including New Jersey, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Boston and Connecticut.

PayByPhone is a hassle-free solution for over 43 million drivers, allowing them to pay for parking with just their smartphone. The payment app sends text messages automatically, when a parking session expires, providing drivers the ability to extend their parking session without needing to return to their vehicle. Drivers can also begin a session without registering for an account, making it ideal for those who are short on time.

For more information, visit www.paybyphone.com/pittsburgh

SOURCE PayByPhone Technologies Inc.

