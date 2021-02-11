PayByPhone Brings Contactless Parking to the City of Denver, Colorado

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Residents and visitors of the City of Denver, Colorado will now have a better parking experience thanks to PayByPhone. The leading global provider of mobile parking payment solutions, is expanding to over 6000 on-street parking spaces across the city, now providing a contactless choice to drivers to pay for parking.

"Denver and other cities around the world are looking at parking more strategically - clearly understanding the impact of parking on its residents and visitors," said Roamy Valera, CEO of PayByPhone. "We strive to bring our experience to our municipal partnerships to deliver a safe and frictionless parking experience for their municipalities and their drivers."

"Denver is excited to introduce this technology to improve how the city manages parking" said Eulois Cleckley, DOTI Executive Director. "Not only will the new mobile payment system make it easier for people to pay for parking while supporting adjacent businesses, it's a contact-free option during these times of COVID-19."

Over the next few weeks, DOTI will roll out PayByPhone stickers on parking meters and overhead signs to let people know they have the option to pay through the app. To get started, download the free PayByPhone app on the iOS App Store or Google Play. Then, enter the location code listed on the parking meter sticker or posted signage. For more information on parking in Denver, please visit parksmartdenver.com .

PayByPhone is a hassle-free solution for over 35 million registered drivers, allowing them to pay for parking with just their smartphone. The app sends text messages automatically when a parking session expires, and gives drivers the ability to extend their parking session without needing to return to their vehicle. Drivers can also begin a session without registering for an account, making it ideal for those who are pressed for time.

For more information, visit paybyphone.com

About PayByPhone

PayByPhone is one of the fastest growing mobile payment companies in the world, processing over 125 million transactions annually, totaling more than $550 million USD in payments. Through the company's mobile web, smartphone and smartwatch applications, PayByPhone helps millions of consumers easily and securely pay for parking without the hassles of waiting in line, having to carry change or risking costly fines. A subsidiary of Volkswagen Financial Services AG, PayByPhone is leading the way in the creation of the mobile future.

SOURCE PayByPhone Technologies Inc.

Related Links

paybyphone.com

