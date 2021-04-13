PayByPhone Expands to 9 More Locations Across North America in First Quarter of 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - PayByPhone, the world's leading mobile parking payment company, celebrated unprecedented success in 2020, launching in 9 new locations across North America. In addition, PayByPhone Maps, an important technological improvement, was introduced to 22 locations. The parking guidance tool allows drivers to use the app to find available parking spaces. The maps are interactive and allow users to determine hours of operation and parking restrictions, making parking that much faster, safer and more convenient.

"I am very proud of how PayByPhone and our people have continued to excel as true partners in the communities that we serve," said Roamy Valera, CEO North America. "Through our focus on partnership, we have worked closely with the municipalities, universities, and private lot operators to address their unique needs and create programming that truly benefits people in those communities."

During the first quarter of 2021 some of PayByPhone's most important programs have revolved around promoting public health, as well as the economic health of the communities the company serves. To that end, PayByPhone introduced specialized programming to help communities reopen safely after Covid-19 outbreaks forced city-wide shutdowns and programs such as recent "Spring into Seattle" sweepstakes, which supported local businesses that were impacted by the pandemic.

The PayByPhone app is NOW available to drivers in:

Portland State University

Delta Grand Hotel - Kelowna

Kelowna International Airport

International Airport NJ Transit, New Jersey

City of Denver, Colorado

City of Carolina Beach, North Carolina

City of Martinsburg, West Virginia

LoanDepot Park, Miami (Formerly Marlins Park)

(Formerly Marlins Park) Epic Parking, Toronto

As a result of PayByPhone's expansion, hundreds of thousands more drivers across North America can now pay for parking with their personal mobile devices from the comfort and safety of their own vehicles, using the most convenient app available.

For more information, visit paybyphone.com.

About PayByPhone

PayByPhone is one of the fastest growing mobile payment companies in the world, processing over 125 million transactions annually, totaling more than $550 million USD in payments. Through the company's mobile web, smartphone and smartwatch applications, PayByPhone helps millions of consumers easily and securely pay for parking without the hassles of waiting in line, having to carry change or risking costly fines. A subsidiary of Volkswagen Financial Services AG, PayByPhone is leading the way in the creation of the mobile future.

SOURCE PayByPhone Technologies Inc.

