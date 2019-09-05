PayByPhone Names Stephen Lazenby Chief Product Officer

VANCOUVER, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - PayByPhone, the global leader in mobile parking payments, today announced that Stephen Lazenby has been named Chief Product Officer.

An experienced software product and development leader, Lazenby joins PayByPhone from Global Relay Communications, where he was Global Head of Product. In his new position, Lazenby will lead PayByPhone's global product development team.

"Since PayByPhone is undergoing unprecedented expansion, we sought a results-focused leader who could help take us to the next level, and we found that leader in Stephen Lazenby," said Andy Gruber, President and Global CEO of PayByPhone. "Stephen is a seasoned product management professional with hands-on experience developing enterprise, retail and OEM product through all phases of the product lifestyle. His background and fresh ideas will be critical to our success as we continue to revolutionize the parking payments industry."

Lazenby has more than 20 years' experience in software product & development management. His proven track record includes leading market analysis, strategic planning and product planning activities while navigating through fast enterprise-wide growth.

"PayByPhone's reputation as a leader in mobile parking payment technology is second to none, and I'm excited to come aboard during a time of phenomenal growth," Lazenby said. "I look forward to being part of such a dynamic team and can't wait to see what the future holds for PayByPhone."

About PayByPhone

PayByPhone is one of the fastest growing mobile payment companies in the world, processing over 100 million transactions totaling more than $400 million USD in payments annually. Through the company's mobile web, smartphone and smartwatch applications, PayByPhone helps millions of consumers easily and securely pay for parking without the hassles of waiting in line, having to carry change or risking costly fines. A subsidiary of Volkswagen Financial Services AG, PayByPhone is leading the way in the creation of the mobile future.

SOURCE PayByPhone Technologies Inc.

Related Links

paybyphone.com

