PayByPhone Selected as Sole Mobile Parking Provider in Concord, New Hampshire

VANCOUVER, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - PayByPhone, a leading global provider of mobile parking payment solutions, today announced its launch as the sole mobile parking provider in Concord, New Hampshire.

With PayByPhone, New Hampshire's capital city is modernizing its parking experience. PayByPhone will be available for more than 1,200 on street spaces and more than 520 off-street garage spaces throughout the city.

With the launch of PayByPhone, users can now manage their parking with their smartphone. The app sends text messages automatically when a parking session expires and gives drivers the ability to extend their parking session without needing to return to their vehicle. Drivers can also begin a session without registering for an account, making it ideal for those who are pressed for time.

"Municipal leaders are making strategic investments in technology to improve the parking experience," said Roamy Valera, CEO North America of PayByPhone. "With PayByPhone, drivers in Concord, N.H. now have a frictionless, mobile-first solution to manage their parking needs."

For more information, visit paybyphone.com or concordnh.gov/parking.

About PayByPhone

PayByPhone is one of the fastest growing mobile payment companies in the world, processing over 125 million transactions annually, totaling more than $550 million USD in payments. Through the company's mobile web, smartphone and smartwatch applications, PayByPhone helps millions of consumers easily and securely pay for parking without the hassles of waiting in line, having to carry change or risking costly fines. A subsidiary of Volkswagen Financial Services AG, PayByPhone is leading the way in the creation of the mobile future.

