PayByPhone Surpasses 30 Million Users

VANCOUVER, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - PayByPhone, the leading global provider of mobile parking payment solutions, today announced it reached over 30 million registered users mark – a 22 percent growth from last year.

Additionally, PayByPhone completed more than 102 million global transactions year to date. The volume of PayByPhone's transactions rose 29 percent year-over-year.

"These milestones illustrate PayByPhone is fulfilling its mission to deliver a better parking experience," said Andy Gruber, Global CEO and President at PayByPhone. "The overall satisfaction of our customer base is always our first priority. In the year ahead, we will be introducing new functionality and expanding our market reach to continue delivering superior service."

Other 2019 milestones for PayByPhone include:

Becoming one of the first available Alexa skills that allows users to pay for parking through Echo Auto

Expanding its presence in cities like Winnipeg , Miami , Seattle and Billings

, , and Billings Launching the Maps capability, which enables users to view available parking spaces anywhere PayByPhone is offered

Winning three IPMI marketing awards

To learn more about PayByPhone, visit paybyphone.com .

About PayByPhone

PayByPhone is one of the fastest growing mobile payment companies in the world, processing over 102 million transactions totaling more than $500 million USD in payments annually. Through the company's mobile web, smartphone and smartwatch applications, PayByPhone helps millions of consumers easily and securely pay for parking without the hassles of waiting in line, having to carry change or risking costly fines. A subsidiary of Volkswagen Financial Services AG, PayByPhone is leading the way in the creation of the mobile future.

SOURCE PayByPhone Technologies Inc.

Related Links

paybyphone.com

